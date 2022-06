Bones can be fantastic treats for dogs, however they can also be a safety hazard. Every once in a while, a bone can get lodged in a dog’s mouth and create problems. When I was younger, we took our family dog to the vet when her breath began smelling putrid. My mother thought there might be something happening with her gut, however it turned out that she just had a bone lodged in the roof of her mouth.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO