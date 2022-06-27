ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

From the Publisher: Courtesy of Tami Timmerman-Lashley at Lashley Land, get free access to our site this week

By Dee D. Klein Publisher, The North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago

This week we celebrate the birth of America’s independence. And we at the North Platte Telegraph are excited to celebrate with you. As west central Nebraska’s leading provider of local news and sports — in print and online — we’re enthusiastic about writing about the good works and good people of...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
knopnews2.com

SkyWest Airlines to continue to provide service from North Platte to Denver

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s airport manager is optimistic about the future of essential air service in North Platte. SkyWest Airlines submitted an application to continue operating out of North Platte, but on a smaller scale. The airline is proposing to operate under SkyWest Charter with 30 seats instead of the current 50 seats.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Third edition of Big Idea North Platte to have one division

The third edition of the Big Idea North Platte contest will have a different format from the previous two, and also a bigger incentive for competitors. There will be just one division for the event that is modeled after the television show “Shark Tank,” rather than separate adult and youth categories.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph

Brown's Shoe Fit returns to expanded shop

Brown’s Shoe Fit, a fixture in downtown North Platte since 1996, moved back into its location on the corner of Fifth and Dewey streets this week after an expansion project. The work added 2,000 square feet to the store.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
holyokeenterprise.com

Special elk season gets mixed reaction in Nebraska

A special elk depredation season set by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for July 1-31 on private land in specific parts of Perkins, Lincoln, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties, is getting a lot of attention. While some farmers, hunters and elected representatives believe the details of the season were not well thought out, the season is going forward with more than 60 permits sold the first day, according to the Game and Parks Commission.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Public Library closed Friday for in-service

The North Platte Public Library will be closed this Friday for an in-service day for employees. Because of staffing issues, the library will be closed on Saturdays, beginning in July. The library will return to regularly scheduled hours once the issues are resolved. In a press release, Library Director Sky...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Imperial Republican

Special elk season in nearby counties causing concern

A special elk depredation season set by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on private land in parts of Perkins, Lincoln, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties is getting a lot of attention. While some farmers, hunters and elected representatives believe the details of the July 1-31 season were not well...
PARKS, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Platte, NE
North Platte Telegraph

FNBO Nationals seniors swept by Columbus in home finale

Columbus overcame a 6-0 deficit in the second game of its doubleheader against North Platte to defeat the FNBO Nationals seniors 7-6 Thursday in North Platte. Two RBI singles in the bottom of the seventh inning helped Columbus to a walkoff win over the Nationals. “It’s a good quality team,...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

For these Lincoln County soldiers, Independence Day 1863 was memorable

For at least 10 early Lincoln County residents, one particular Independence Day must have been an especially joyous yet poignant memory. They were Civil War veterans who lived through the conflict’s two most pivotal battles in the first days of July 1863. Six fought in southeast Pennsylvania in the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Food for thought

When you wake up for your morning coffee, don’t complain about the cost of food at the supermarkets. Without food in our mortal bodies, we wouldn’t exist. And don’t complain about the price of fuel at the gas pumps. Without fuel, your cars won’t run. Listen, all — the police, the firemen and the funeral directors — they don’t complain about the fuel at the gas pumps. Are you the public any exception to the rule?
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

MPCC offering robotics classes at 3 campuses

Mid-Plains Community College is offering several opportunities to take a robotics class this summer. Openings are available at MPCC campuses in McCook, Broken Bow, Ogallala and Valentine. McCook. McCook will host STEM Class: Spike Robotics from 1 to 3 p.m. July 12 to 14 in Room 201 of McMillen Hall....
BROKEN BOW, NE
fordcountychronicle.com

Just Hamburgers’ new owners: ‘We are making sure we keep everything the same’

PAXTON — Two men who grew up as huge fans of Just Hamburgers now own the business, which they hope to reopen in July. The popular burger joint at 214 E. Ottawa Road in Paxton, which closed April 30 after 51 years in business, was purchased Wednesday, June 29, by Champaign-based Heath Properties LLC — a company owned by Paxton native Todd Thorstenson of Champaign and his lifelong friend, Bayles Lake native Brendan Healey of suburban Wilmette.
PAXTON, IL
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Municipal Band performing Fourth of July concert

The North Platte Municipal Band will not present a concert Friday night, but instead will present their annual Fourth of July concert Monday at Cody Park. The North Platte Municipal Band has a tradition of presenting a concert in the park on the Fourth of July. This year’s Independence Day concert will be at the Cody Park Picnic Shelter. This free, family friendly concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will feature traditional patriotic tunes, marches, military service songs and more. Bring the family out to Memorial Park for the Fourth of July and enjoy some ice cream and music before the fireworks.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Annual parade highlights Sutherland Fourth celebration

A parade through Sutherland will be a highlight of nine events scheduled for the Fourth of July capping the city’s holiday celebration weekend. The parade at 2 p.m. Monday and is part of a day schedule that includes a calf scramble, a pancake feed, a pie social and races for runners and frogs.
SUTHERLAND, NE
North Platte Post

LCSO: Alcohol a factor after car drives into canal near Lake Maloney

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities said a driver will be cited for numerous violations after a vehicle drove into a canal near Lake Maloney, south of North Platte. On June 29, around 11:30 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a disturbance report from a resident at Lake Maloney. The homeowner advised two injured and intoxicated teenagers came to his door. The female and male advised they had driven their vehicle into the Nebraska Public Power District canal somewhere near the Outlet Camping Area.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake McConaughy, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Arthur; Cherry; Grant; Hooker; Keith; Lincoln; McPherson; Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Arthur County in west central Nebraska Southwestern Cherry County in north central Nebraska Grant County in west central Nebraska Northern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Western Hooker County in west central Nebraska Northwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Western McPherson County in west central Nebraska Southeastern Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 515 PM CDT/415 PM MDT/. * At 435 PM CDT/335 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Ashby to near Arthur to 7 miles southwest of Lemoyne, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arthur, Paxton, Hyannis, Whitman, Keystone, Kingsley Dam, Ashby, Sarben, Lemoyne, Duluth, Swede Lake, Flatts, Cogill Lake, Green Lake, Bucktail Lake, Whitman Road crossing the North Branch of the Middle Loup River, Three Mile Lake, Pratt Lake, Eagle Gulch Campground and Carr Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 129 and 174. Highway 61 between mile markers 93 and 175. Highway 92 between mile markers 123 and 197. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 144 and 149. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Smoke-free is a healthy life

One of the best things people can do for the health of their families is to ensure that their homes and vehicles are smoke-free at all times. Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County is offering free window clings that say, “This is a smoke-free home” and “This is a smoke-free vehicle.” The clings are available in English and Spanish.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy