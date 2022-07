The Kremlin is threatening to retaliate against NATO member state Lithuania, after the Baltic state decided to block some goods into a Russian territory known as Kaliningrad. As the war in Ukraine stretches into month five, things are getting more precarious for other former Soviet republics. Lithuania decided to block some goods from getting into a Russian territory known as Kaliningrad. And now the Kremlin is threatening to retaliate. Lithuania, we should note, is a member of NATO, so there is a lot of dangerous potential in all this. NPR's Charles Maynes is currently in Kaliningrad. And he joins me now. Hey, Charles.

