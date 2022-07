NEW YORK - It was an ugly night for Mets starter Carlos Carrasco on Tuesday, who was hit hard by the Houston Astros for the second straight outing. But according to the veteran starter, the entire trajectory of his start took a turn when the first base umpire ruled Jose Altuve did not go around on a full count check-swing. This call resulted in a leadoff walk, which got things going for the Astros in what spiraled into a four-run opening inning.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO