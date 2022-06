MARYVILLE, MO – A Maryville location may soon be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation will consider the nomination of the Maryville Post Office to the National Register at its meeting next month. Built in 1912, the post office operated in the building until 1962 when the Library Board of Trustees took possession of the limestone structure located at the corner of Fifth and Main Streets.

