ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Overpackers Can Fit 'Everything' in These Samsonite Suitcases, and They're on Sale for Up to 46% Off

By Melissa Epifano
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of any good trip is often a stressful night of packing. To help all of those thoughtfully picked vacation outfits make it there safely, a great suitcase is a must. Over 12,000 shoppers have crowned the Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with a five-star rating, and the Amazon best-seller is...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
CBS News

The best rolling luggage in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. With summer upon us, dreams of that vacation you have been planning for months are finally about to come true....
LIFESTYLE
People

Amazon Shoppers Call This Vacuum a 'Dyson Clone,' and It's 81% Off Right Now

Pulling out your trusty vacuum at a moment's notice to clean up a quick mess or get ready for company always sounds easy in theory — until you're actually lugging around the heavy, clunky old thing and tripping on its taut cord. Thankfully, we have a great (and budget-friendly!) solution that's sure to make a difference in your cleaning routine.
ELECTRONICS
Travel + Leisure

This Popular Carry-on Fits a 'Week's Worth of Clothes and Shoes' — and It's 53% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Whether you're headed out on a weekend getaway or prefer to pack light for every trip, a good carry-on suitcase will take you far. There's no shortage of luggage on the market, especially on Amazon, but it's not always easy to find a good deal. Luckily, shoppers have found one suitcase that's compact, durable, and affordable, coming in at just $57 while it's on sale for up to 53 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsonite#Packer#Celebrity Fashion#Suitcase#Luggage#Amazon Com
Essence

The Fashionable Luggage We're Bringing To Essence Fest

Aviation expert, lifestyle entrepreneur, and professional traveler explain why stylish luggage is more than simply a fashion statement. Summer is officially here and we are packing our bags and heading to New Orleans for the Essence Festival of Culture (EFOC)! As we pack our bags with our most fashionable items, it’s equally as important to have fashionable luggage.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BHG

Amazon Quietly Discounted So Many Area Rugs Ahead of Prime Day—Up to 79% Off

No room is complete without an area rug (or several, if you're a fan of layering like we are). Whether your style is modern, bohemian, or minimalist, area rugs tie a space together and should be incorporated into most rooms like kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and entryways. If your space could use a quick edit, you're in luck—because Amazon slyly discounted hundreds of area rugs on its site by up to 79%.
SHOPPING
HuffPost

19 Sandals From Amazon That'll Be Easy On Your Eyes And Your Feet

A pair of Birkenstock sandals that basically go with everything and will keep you both comfy and on-trend, day or night. A pair of colorful Tevas because ’90s fashion never really went out of style. A pair of elastic flat sandals with soft, crisscross straps that are way easier...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

10 Organizers from The Container Store’s Latest Sale That’ll Declutter Your Space Instantly

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Who said spring cleaning has to be a seasonal activity? At AT, we don’t subscribe to such restrictions; we share tips on how to optimize your storage space and keep your bathroom essentials in order all year long. The Container Store appears to be on the same wavelength because it’s currently offering 25% off on its Elfa storage solutions. All you have to do is add the items to your cart, and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout. Whether it’s for the closet, kitchen, bathroom or home office, there’s likely a nifty gadget for your organizational needs.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Best Kind of Dining Table If You Live in a Small Space, and You Can Buy One at IKEA

When you live in really tiny quarters, sometimes you opt to live without certain things due to a lack of square footage. For example, some small space dwellers forego a sofa to save space in their living rooms. Others choose to sacrifice their formal dining room and learn to make do with another area for meals. Then there are the folks who decide their small space won’t hold them back. Somehow they find a solution for just about everything, from relaxing and working to cooking and dining. Renter Gica Tam definitely falls into that later category.
SHOPPING
Food & Wine

You Can Save Hundreds on Stylish Patio Furniture Right Now at Amazon—Up to 64% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've been waiting to upgrade your patio, backyard, or porch with stylish outdoor furniture, now's the moment: You can find massive savings on top-rated pieces at Amazon right now.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Overstock Is Having a Sale on Stylish Furniture That Doubles as Storage in Disguise

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Whether the space you live in is large or small, there’s no denying the usefulness of creative organization solutions. One way to accomplish that is with 2-in-1 furniture that’s not only comfortable but has a “secret” compartment to store items as well. Storage futons, platform beds, and benches can do wonders for a tiny apartment, and there are many other options benefitting homes of all sizes. A great place to find a variety of stylish and affordable furnishings is Overstock, and the sooner you head over there, the better. Now through July 4, get up to 70 percent off stylish furniture finds at Overstock’s 4th of July Sale. Thousands of items have been marked down site-wide from patio furniture as low as $99 to $199 mattress deals. You’ll also get an additional 20 percent off select rugs, and 15 percent off select bedroom furniture and bedding, home decor, lighting and ceiling fans, and living room furniture. To top it all off, there’s free shipping on everything!
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodmorningamerica.com

Refresh your living space with 15 home finds under $50

Tackling a home refresh doesn't have to be expensive -- especially if you know where to shop!. Popular fashion retailers like Macy's, Anthropologie, H&M, Mango, Zara and more have affordable homeware options to spruce up your space, from chic appliances and kitchen gadgets to unique throw blankets, pillows and bedroom accents.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Don’t Sleep On These Fourth of July Mattress Deals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. A quality mattress plays a huge role in a quality night’s sleep. Depending on your style of mattress, it should be replaced every seven years for a pillowtop and every 12 years for latex. Knowing if you need a new mattress can come down to feeling and whether you’re waking up refreshed or in need of a mid-morning nap. But with the high price of mattresses and rising inflation, replacing your worn-out bed...
LIFESTYLE
AFAR

Away Now Makes Luggage for Outdoorsy People

Away’s new For All Routes collection includes durable duffels and backpacks designed for the outdoors. Everyone’s go-to company for hard-shell spinners just released its first line of durable duffels and backpacks made with water- and abrasion-resistant recycled materials. Known for its colorful hard-shell spinners, Away is branching out...
LIFESTYLE
goodmorningamerica.com

Macy's Great Sandal Sale is happening now with 40% off summer kicks

Kick off summer with some new sandals from Macy's. The Macy's Great Sandal Sale is currently underway, offering 40% off select designer footwear until July 4. With event season in full swing, picking up a discounted pair of heels may be exactly what your shoe game needs. Plus, get free shipping with orders over $25 or opt for free in-store pickup with no minimum purchase.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Travel + Leisure

These Stylish Sandals Feel Like Walking on a 'Memory Foam Mattress' — and They're Just $38

Summer is here, and it's officially time to break out your favorite sandals, whether you're headed to the beach or exploring a new city on foot. If you're still searching for a pair that's both stylish and comfortable, don't fret. Amazon shoppers have found sandals that do it all with the Clarks Arla Gracie Sandals. The best part? They're far more affordable than you'd expect.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy