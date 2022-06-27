ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Debt relief for veterans who say they were cheated by for-profit colleges

By Quil Lawrence
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

The Department of Education is settling a case that will grant almost $6 billion in debt relief to students. They allege that unscrupulous, mostly for-profit colleges deceived them into overpaying for often useless degrees. Many of these students were veterans swindled out of their GI Bill educational benefits. And now they're...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Supreme Court hands defeat to Native American Tribes in Oklahoma

Three years ago, Native Americans in Oklahoma rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled that the eastern half of Oklahoma is on tribal land, and that the state could not bring criminal prosecutions for crimes on Indian land without the consent of the Indian tribes. But on Wednesday, the court narrowed that decision, prompting an angry dissent from Justice Neil Gorsuch, the author of the 2019 decision, and an ardent proponent of Indian rights.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Devos
Connecticut Public

Immigration advocates are cheering the Supreme Court's decision on 'Remain in Mexico'

We begin this hour with the Supreme Court, which issued its final two decisions of the term today, including a major ruling on immigration. The high court handed a victory to President Biden in a closely watched case about the policy known as Remain in Mexico. In a 5-to-4 decision, the majority cleared the way for the Biden administration to end the Trump-era policy. NPR's Joel Rose covers immigration and is here in the studio. Hey, Joel.
IMMIGRATION
Connecticut Public

The Supreme Court still has 2 opinions to announce before the term ends

It's been a blockbuster term for the Supreme Court. And today, the newest justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, will be sworn in, replacing retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. The court will also issue opinions in its two remaining cases, which we have been watching closely. One involves the Remain in Mexico policy, and the other centers on the EPA's power to regulate greenhouse gases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Profit Education#For Profit Colleges#Education Department#Debt Relief#College#Gi#Npr#The U S Army#Devry University#District Court
Connecticut Public

Televised hearings investigating Jan. 6 begin

Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Connecticut Public

HHS Secretary Becerra on federal abortion rights

Almost immediately after last week's Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, President Biden condemned the decision. And today his Health and Human Services secretary vowed to take steps to protect women's reproductive health. He called last week's ruling, quote, "despicable." Secretary Xavier Becerra joins us now. Welcome back, Mr. Secretary, to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
U.S. POLITICS
Connecticut Public

With Roe overturned, a Family Institute of Connecticut representative says making abortion illegal in Connecticut is a goal

The end of nationwide constitutionally-protected abortion rights is a cause for celebration for groups that want to ban abortion. One such prominent Connecticut group is the Family Institute of Connecticut. Liaison Christina Bennett joined All Things Considered to share her feelings on the overturning of Roe V. Wade. While she's...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

The complicated — and rapidly shifting — legal risks of getting an abortion by pill

With Roe vs. Wade overturned, there is now a battle over access to medication abortion. Abortions by pill make up a majority of abortions in the U.S. now. But last week's Supreme Court ruling means about half of states will eventually ban or seriously restrict abortion, including by medication. So now the legal risks for a person seeking to terminate their pregnancy using medication are complicated, and they're rapidly shifting. NPR's Yuki Noguchi joins us to discuss.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Connecticut Public

Gun policy researcher the impact of gun law changes from Congress and Supreme Court

In the span of just a few hours, the country took two big steps in different directions on guns last week. On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court struck down a century-old law limiting concealed carry permits in New York. The decision signaled that state and local restrictions around the country might be next. Later in the day, the Senate passed the first major federal gun legislation in three decades. The bill would toughen up background checks for gun buyers between 18 and 21, expand a prohibition on gun purchases by those convicted of domestic abuse and send hundreds of millions of dollars towards mental health and school safety resources. To understand the real-world impact of these changes, we're joined now by Daniel Webster of Johns Hopkins University. His research focuses on policies intended to reduce gun violence. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

In the coming weeks, the U.S. will offer nearly 300,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine

The Biden administration is stepping up its response to the growing outbreak of monkeypox in the U.S. On Tuesday, top health officials laid out their plan to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of Americans who are at high risk of getting the disease. More than 300 cases have been reported in the U.S., but experts fear that's a big undercount. NPR's Pien Huang joins us now with the latest.
U.S. POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy