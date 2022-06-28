ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Strange Case Of Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde: Chapter VIII - The last night

Mr. Utterson was sitting by his fireside one evening after dinner, when he was surprised to receive a visit from Poole. “Bless me, Poole, what brings you here?” he cried; and then taking a second look at him, “What ails you?” he added; “is the doctor...

HackerNoon

Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus: Chapter VIII

We passed a few sad hours until eleven o’clock, when the trial was to commence. My father and the rest of the family being obliged to attend as witnesses, I accompanied them to the court. During the whole of this wretched mockery of justice I suffered living torture. It was to be decided whether the result of my curiosity and lawless devices would cause the death of two of my fellow beings: one a smiling babe full of innocence and joy, the other far more dreadfully murdered, with every aggravation of infamy that could make the murder memorable in horror. Justine also was a girl of merit and possessed qualities which promised to render her life happy; now all was to be obliterated in an ignominious grave, and I the cause! A thousand times rather would I have confessed myself guilty of the crime ascribed to Justine, but I was absent when it was committed, and such a declaration would have been considered as the ravings of a madman and would not have exculpated her who suffered through me.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The Princess review – Diana documentary offers a cautionary tale

There can’t be many people who are not fully versed in the story of Diana, Princess of Wales. And this accomplished, smartly edited documentary tells us nothing that we don’t already know. What it does, however, is offer a compressed chronology of Diana’s treatment by the media and her relationship with the people of the UK. Like Asif Kapadia’s Amy – a portrait of a woman who proved to be similarly fascinating to the press – the film is entirely composed of archive material. Combining news footage, interviews, blustering commentators and vox pops, the film serves as an accusatory finger pointed at public appetites and the press that fed them, and a cautionary tale.
MOVIES
HackerNoon

David Copperfield: Chapter 10 - I Become Neglected, And Am Provided For

The first act of business Miss Murdstone performed when the day of the solemnity was over, and light was freely admitted into the house, was to give Peggotty a month’s warning. Much as Peggotty would have disliked such a service, I believe she would have retained it, for my sake, in preference to the best upon earth. She told me we must part, and told me why; and we condoled with one another, in all sincerity.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
aiptcomics

[CFF ’22] ‘Chicken House’ review: Coming of age with the help of LDS and a poltergeist

Chicken House is a movie that is easy to sum up but impossible to describe. The movie is about three actresses who share a home in a small town in Oklahoma. When a new roommate moves in, the lives of everyone are changed. Things start off in an almost Real World documentary style. There are interviews with the roommates and hints of a strange situation. Chicken House quickly tossed aside notions of skewering reality television. It would definitely be a mistake to label it a mockumentary.
MOVIES
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

