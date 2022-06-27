Man robs victim at gunpoint after victim refuses to buy him food

MIAMI - The Miami Police Department is offering tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of aggressive driving.They say that 56 percent of fatal crashes are caused by aggressive driving. They urge drivers to "stay calm and do not offend other drivers by tailgating or cutting them off."The law enforcement's tweet says: DON'T OFFEND.MPD said that doing the following, angers drivers the most, according to surveys:-- Tailgating-- Cutting off-- Blasting horn-- Obscene gestures-- Driving distracted-- Driving slow in left lane. Meanwhile in Broward, the Broward Sheriff's Office D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting a high visibility saturation and enforcement operation.BSO said it will happen nightly from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Friday, July 1, to Monday, July 4.The operation is meant to "catch impaired drivers who may pose a danger to the public and cite traffic violators."BSO urges everyone to celebrate responsibly and to have a safe Fourth of July holiday weekend.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO