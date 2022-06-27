ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Man robs victim at gunpoint after victim refuses to buy him food

By 850 WFTL
foxsports640.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 34-year-old Miami-Dade man is now behind bars...

www.foxsports640.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Plantation kidnapping led to deadly Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI - A kidnapping in Plantation ended in a deadly shooting in Miami Gardens."The guy come to kill him for money," said Alethia Sterling. The shooting happened at Sterling's home in the 17900 block of NW 43rd Court around 11 p.m. Tuesday. She said she rents out a room to Shanard Alvarez, 19, who had flashed some cash in a post on social media. It was the post, she said, that led to his kidnapping in Plantation. Sterling said Alvarez knew the person who took him. Plantation police confirmed that Alvarez was taken from an Airbnb by a former...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
CBS Miami

Miami police offers tips to avoid becoming victim of aggressive driving

MIAMI - The Miami Police Department is offering tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of aggressive driving.They say that 56 percent of fatal crashes are caused by aggressive driving. They urge drivers to "stay calm and do not offend other drivers by tailgating or cutting them off."The law enforcement's tweet says: DON'T OFFEND.MPD said that doing the following, angers drivers the most, according to surveys:-- Tailgating-- Cutting off-- Blasting horn-- Obscene gestures-- Driving distracted-- Driving slow in left lane. Meanwhile in Broward, the Broward Sheriff's Office D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting a high visibility saturation and enforcement operation.BSO said it will happen nightly from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Friday, July 1, to Monday, July 4.The operation is meant to "catch impaired drivers who may pose a danger to the public and cite traffic violators."BSO urges everyone to celebrate responsibly and to have a safe Fourth of July holiday weekend.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating attempted carjacking at East Liberty Target

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a carjacking at the Target store in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood. Police were called Thursday to the 6200 block of Penn Avenue around 7 p.m. for a report of a carjacking, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.The victim told police that two armed individuals demanded their vehicle. The two suspects hit another vehicle while leaving the parking lot in the victim's vehicle, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.The victim was not hurt, and both suspects fled on foot.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy