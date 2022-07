Charles Hitchcock Hall, 1009 E. 57 Street, was built by Annie McClure Hitchcock (1839-1922) as a memorial to her beloved husband and to the power of books. Hyde Parkers often talk about how much things change, but Annie lived through the biggest change of all—the transformation of a prairie village of a few thousand people into a metropolis of three million. Through it all, she struggled to better her neighbors’ lives, especially through education. Annie’s bookplate explained why: “Books are the window through which one may look from the prison of the actual upon the kingdom of the ideal.”

