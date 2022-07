Elected officials in Nolensville unanimously passed a uniquely specific noise ordinance with which some residents take issue. This month, the town approved an amendment to its preexisting noise ordinance, and one aspect that was updated was that which dealt with vibration. Nolensville has established that there can be no more than seven pulses of “earthborn” vibration traveling more than 50 feet beyond the boundary of one lot in a 24-hour period. The specificity of this is rivaled by Brentwood zoning that similarly accounts for 50 feet beyond a property line.

