If you were packing your bags and already dreaming of hopping on the airport train to Disney World, you might need to adjust those dreams. The airport train to Disney World has been in development for a long time. We’ve seen it go from an idea, to a more fully formed plan with funding from Universal Studios(?!). But now things have changed in a BIG way. Will taking the airport train still be worth it? Will it even get you to Disney World anymore? Here’s what we know.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO