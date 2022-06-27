Ethelene Jackson Brock, 93

Leslie Ray Duncan, Sr., age 90 of the Blowing Springs Community in Clinton, TN went to be with the Lord, his mother, and his son on June 27, 2022. Ray was a loving father and friend to all of the community. He was a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church. He loved the Lord, his family, his music, and everyone he came in contact with. He was a member of the Masons Lodge in Lake City/Rocky Top, was choir director and deacon for Deep Springs Baptist Church, Blowing Springs Baptist Church, and Oak Grove Baptist Church, taught singing school, and was Boy Scout Leader for troop #131 in Clinton. Ray retired from Clinton Utilities Board as a lineman/meter reader. He was also a member of the Duncan Singers who consisted of his dad, brother, and sisters, and the Jubilares Quartet. He was a veteran and Corporal of the United States Army where he served our country in the Korean War and also played the bugle.
