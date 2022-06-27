ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Ethelene Jackson Brock, 93

By News Department
bbbtv12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthelene Jackson Brock, age 93, passed away, on June 24, 2022, at home, surrounded by family. She was a member of Highland View Church of Christ. Ethelene was born in Cookeville to Kelly & Prietta Barnes Jackson. She was preceded in death...

www.bbbtv12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bbbtv12.com

Lindy Noelle Reeverts, Clinton

Lindy Noelle Reeverts age 43, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 9, 1979, in Anderson County to the late Paul and Susan Reeverts. Lindy graduated from Clinton High School in 1997. For many years Lindy worked for Anderson County Animal Hospital in Norris as a vet technician. Throughout her life, Lindy loved working with animals with a special passion for dogs. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by grandparents, Leonard and Edyth Williams of Clinton and Edward & Margaret Reeverts.
CLINTON, TN
bbbtv12.com

Brandie Michelle Braden, Clinton

Brandie Michelle Braden, 38, Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her childhood home. She was born October 30, 1983, to John Wayne and Kathy Braden in Anderson County. Brandie was a graduate of Clinton High School and worked in healthcare for most of her career. She enjoyed music, books, and video games. Brandie was a member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Clinton. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children.
CLINTON, TN
bbbtv12.com

Ruby Butler Guy Inman, 94, Harriman

Mrs. Ruby Butler Guy Inman, age 94 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022. She was a member of the Big Emory Baptist Church. Mrs. Ruby was a graduate of South Harriman High School and also a retiree of Harriman Paperboard. She is...
HARRIMAN, TN
bbbtv12.com

Stephanie Jane Vance, Rockwood

Mrs. Stephanie Jane Vance, age 40 of Rockwood, passed away on Sunday, June 26th, 2022. She was born on July 7th, 1981, in Rockwood. She was a graduate of Rockwood High School. She worked several jobs, but always enjoyed her work as a CNA. She loved photography, being outside, and exploring. She is preceded in death by her father: Boyd Reed. She is survived by:
ROCKWOOD, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cookeville, TN
Cookeville, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
bbbtv12.com

Wanda Kathleen Parten, 87

Wanda Kathleen Parten went home to glory on June 27, 2022, at home surrounded by family. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Oliver Springs. Where she served as treasurer for the Happy Timers Group and taught Sunday School and cleaning services for the church. She worked at several places in Oak Ridge including Loveman’s, The Knox and Proffitt’s then becoming a stay-at-home mom. She was active with the American Field Service in the 1980s where the family hosted several exchange students who became part of her family. She lived in the same neighborhood for over 60 years and loved all the kids that came through her doors.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
bbbtv12.com

Sarah Mefford, Rocky Top

Sarah Mefford, age 68 of Rocky Top, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the North Knoxville Medical Center. She was born on March 8, 1954, to the late George and Ella Marie Mefford in Campbell County. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness. Sarah was a generous and faithful woman who loved to laugh and make others laugh. She never met a stranger and would help anyone in need. Sarah had a caring disposition and a mothering spirit; she made everyone feel like part of her family. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and was very proud of her children, especially her grandson. She was a long-time member of Clinton Church of Christ and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
ROCKY TOP, TN
bbbtv12.com

Lee Thomas Jenkins Jr, Coalfield

Lee Thomas Jenkins, Jr. (Leo), age 45 of Coalfield passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 25, 2022. He was a graduate of Coalfield High School where he played football. He loved all sports. but, first and foremost, Leo loved the Lord. He enjoyed being outdoors at the lake, swimming, and...
COALFIELD, TN
bbbtv12.com

Daisy Jane (Dotie) Wiggins Moore, 77

Daisy Jane (Dotie) Wiggins Moore was born to Thomas Wiggins, Jr. and Evaleen Moore Wiggins on July 9, 1944, in Coalfield, Tennessee. Grandparents were Arthur and Daisy Hill Moore and Scott and Lillian Adcock Wiggins. Jane graduated from Coalfield High School in 1962, then attended Madison College School of Nursing...
COALFIELD, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Morrow
bbbtv12.com

Dianne Stakes, Clinton

Dianne Stakes age 76 of Clinton passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Courtyard Assisted Living in Oak Ridge. She was born April 11, 1946, in Springfield, Missouri to the late Joseph and Marjorie Stakes. Throughout her life, she had a passion for art and loved to draw and paint. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents.
OAK RIDGE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Ronnie Lee Mitchell, Knoxville

Ronnie Lee Mitchell, age 80, passed away at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN on Friday, June 24th, 2022. Ronnie worked for the Anderson County Highway Department for 25 years, and he was a hard-working man who enjoyed sharing stories with others about his work with the ACHD. In his free time, Ronnie liked to talk to people, he liked to walk around to collect buckeyes, and he enjoyed playing jokes on his coworkers. Ronnie was the type of man who never met a stranger, and he befriended everyone he met. He was so loved by many and will be deeply missed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

July Meeting Schedule for Roane County

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Sandra Elaine Scott Lowe, Oliver Springs

Sandra Elaine Scott Lowe, age 68 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Sandra was born on December 13, 1953, and was raised in “Browdertown” of Oliver Springs. She was a member of Community Baptist Church and worked for many years at Roane Hosiery Mill, but devoted her life to raising her children. She enjoyed watching TV, especially the Food Network, and working on electronics. Most of all, she cherished time spent surrounded by her family.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kelly Prietta
bbbtv12.com

Christina Dawn Johnson, Kingston

Christina Dawn Johnson, age 46, a resident of Kingston, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. She was born January 14, 1976, in Knoxville and was a 1993 graduate of Roane County High School. Christina was of the Baptist faith and had attended Central Baptist Church in Kingston as long as her health permitted. She loved animals, especially dogs and horses. Christina was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and loved watching them play.
KINGSTON, TN
bbbtv12.com

Leslie Ray Duncan Sr, Bowling Springs Community

Leslie Ray Duncan, Sr., age 90 of the Blowing Springs Community in Clinton, TN went to be with the Lord, his mother, and his son on June 27, 2022. Ray was a loving father and friend to all of the community. He was a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church. He loved the Lord, his family, his music, and everyone he came in contact with. He was a member of the Masons Lodge in Lake City/Rocky Top, was choir director and deacon for Deep Springs Baptist Church, Blowing Springs Baptist Church, and Oak Grove Baptist Church, taught singing school, and was Boy Scout Leader for troop #131 in Clinton. Ray retired from Clinton Utilities Board as a lineman/meter reader. He was also a member of the Duncan Singers who consisted of his dad, brother, and sisters, and the Jubilares Quartet. He was a veteran and Corporal of the United States Army where he served our country in the Korean War and also played the bugle.
CLINTON, TN
bbbtv12.com

Craig Jamon Dixon, Clinton

Craig Jamon Dixon – 59, of Clinton, TN peacefully went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on April 3, 1963, in Los Angeles, CA to the late James (Jim) Dixon and Marion Holt. Craig worked for Anderson County Schools as a special education teacher and devoted his career to inspiring kids through sports. He enjoyed working with the youth, playing music, and traveling with his family.
CLINTON, TN
bbbtv12.com

Norwood Middle School repeats win of “Dream it. Do it.” competition

CNS provides donations to winners for classroom resources. Oak Ridge, Tenn.— With a nod to Willy Wonka, Norwood Middle School’s video featuring a golden piston earned first place in the annual Dream it. Do it. competition sponsored by the Anderson County Chamber and Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS). The...
OAK RIDGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries

Comments / 0

Community Policy