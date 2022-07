Someone is going to pony up big for this classic…. Many times in this industry when we’re talking about a barn find car, what we’re really talking about is a car in barn find condition, not that it was actually found hidden away in a barn. Then there’s this 1956 Porsche 550 Spyder – it was actually found in a barn in the countryside of Switzerland. And now the very rare classic is heading to the Gooding & Company London Auction in September, generating quite the buzz.

BUYING CARS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO