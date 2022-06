PAWTUCKET – Gallery 175 is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Allie Sabalis and Cathy Chin, titled "Beauty in the Ordinary," that celebrates scenes from everyday life. As a child, Sabalis immigrated to this country from Lithuania to eventually train as an artist at Nazareth College of Rochester, N.Y., and Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y. She has since become well-known in Maine and Southern New England for her skillful technique in capturing realistic images of landscapes and still lifes. For the Gallery 175 exhibit, Sabalis will be showing large scale watercolor paintings of casually arranged domestic still lifes.

