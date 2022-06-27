ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMB buying health savings account unit from Old National

By reporterwings
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUMB Financial in Kansas City, Missouri, has agreed to buy a Midwest peer’s health savings account business that includes client assets of $500 million. The $41 billion-asset UMB said in a press release after markets closed Monday that the seller is the...

kcur.org

This real estate agent is on a mission to create 1,000 Black homeowners in Kansas City

Tenesia Brown was 15 years into a career in real estate before she found her true mission: create 1,000 Black homeowners in Kansas City’s urban core. Five years ago, Brown owned a real estate business in Buckner, Missouri. Business was going well. Then, in 2017, she was diagnosed with two types of cancer. Fortunately, one of the diagnoses ended up being a mistake, but the experience caused Brown to do some soul searching.
Kansas Reflector

Kansas veterans and legislators wary of proposal to close VA clinics and cut emergency services

TOPEKA — When retired U.S. Army Col. Lynn Rolf enlisted and went to war, the federal government made a promise it would take care of his medical needs. Rolf, who began his 31 years of military service in 1970 in Vietnam, says he is still fighting the battle to ensure that commitment is fulfilled and […] The post Kansas veterans and legislators wary of proposal to close VA clinics and cut emergency services appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
KCTV 5

St. Luke's Reverses decision on Plan B

The assistant school director said that, just last year, nearly 20% of Kansas City families used a payday loan to purchase diapers. Some residents in a Northland neighborhood are sheltering in place tonight, as the authorities are engaged in a standoff with a man who is thought to be armed.
KMBC.com

Power outage affects customers Wednesday in the Plaza area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A power outage Wednesday afternoon affected areas near the Country Club Plaza. Evergy said the outage happened about 3:30 p.m. and affected up to 4,000 customers from south of Westport Road to almost Ward Parkway and from Roanoke to Mill Creek Parkway. The area was...
KCTV 5

KCK mayor says meeting was held discussing marijuana ‘depenalization’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - According to a Facebook post from Mayor/CEO Tyrone Garner, a meeting has been held where marijuana “depenalization” was discussed. “We convened your top criminal justice minds to discuss marijuana dependence, treatment, and depenalization,” the mayor and CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, said in his post.
The Kansas City Beacon

Why are more than a third of KC’s public swimming pools closed?

With the July 4 holiday weekend coming up, those wanting to spend time by public Kansas City pools are finding they have fewer options this year. Problems from maintenance to supply chain issues to lifeguard shortages have meant some pools in the region won’t be open this summer. In 2022, Kansas City Parks and Recreation […] The post Why are more than a third of KC’s public swimming pools closed? appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO

