Bellefontaine, OH

Police, task force arrest drug investigation targets

By BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Bellefontaine Examiner
 2 days ago

Two city residents were arrested on warrants Saturday following a month-long investigation into a fentanyl trafficking operation. Savannea Daniels, 29, of 868 E. Sandusky Ave., Apt. 226, was charged with...

www.examiner.org

peakofohio.com

Urbana woman arrested on multiple felony drug charges

An Urbana woman was arrested on multiple felony drug charges Tuesday night at 10:30. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle partially blocking the drive-thru lanes of Taco Bell. A male informed officers the vehicle had run out of fuel and he had just returned to give the operator gas. Authorities ran...
URBANA, OH
WHIO Dayton

5 arrested after drug bust in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — Five people are facing charges after a drug bust in Mercer County by officers and deputies who are a part of the Heroin Interdiction Team. Deputies stopped a car leaving a house suspected of being involved in drug activity. After a K9 sniffed around the car, deputies were alerted of the presence of narcotics.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Drugs seized and one person taken into custody at Bucyrus Trailer Park

BUCYRUS—Suspected Fentanyl and other drugs were seized in a drug bust at Waterford Glen. On June 28, the Bucyrus Police Department, along with the METRICH Enforcement Unit, executed a search warrant at #18 Waterford Glen in Bucyrus. The search warrant came after an investigation into illegal narcotics being used...
BUCYRUS, OH
Logan County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Logan County, OH
City
Bellefontaine, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Bellefontaine, OH
Crime & Safety
Lima News

Suspected narcotics seized in Kenton search warrant

KENTON — One is in custody after a search warrant was executed by the Hardin County Special Response Team at 537 N. Oak St. in Kenton on Tuesday. The Hardin County Crime Task Force obtained a narcotics search warrant for the Kenton residence where authorities found and confiscated suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
KENTON, OH
WANE-TV

Drugs, cash found in Mercer County raid; 4 arrested

CELINA, Ohio (WANE) – Four were arrested Monday night on drug-related charges as a result of an effort by Mercer County officers to investigate recent drug tips in the area. After receiving a search warrant for 506 N. Mill St., Mercer County officers found drugs and cash. Brittany N....
MERCER COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Press Release: One arrested after narcotics search warrant served in Kenton

6/28/22 Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office: On 06/28/2022 a narcotics search warrant was served at 537 N. Oak Street Kenton, Ohio. The warrant was obtained by the Hardin County Crime Task Force, and it was executed by the Hardin County Special Response Team. Suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found at the residence and collected.
KENTON, OH
#Drugs#Police#Drug Trafficking#Drug Paraphernalia
peakofohio.com

Durflinger and Daniels arrested for trafficking in drugs

A Bellefontaine man and woman were arrested in the city on drug charges over the weekend. The Bellefontaine Police Department and the Logan County Unified Drug Task Force picked up Savannea Daniels and Justin Durflinger on Saturday after a lengthy drug trafficking investigation. Daniels and Durflinger were trafficking large quantities...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

UPDATE: High speed pursuit suspect crashes stolen vehicle

A high speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began in Hardin County ended with a rollover crash around 8:25 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of U.S. Route 68 near Wishwell Farms Produce in Logan County. The suspect was transported by squad to Mary Rutan Hospital and then flown...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Sheriff’s office responds to rollover accident

BUCYRUS — On Friday, June 24 at 4:19 p.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called in regards to a one vehicle roll over injury crash with entrapment on Lincoln Highway just East of Oak Drove. Members of the Whetstone Volunteer Fire Department and Life First Ambulance Service...
BUCYRUS, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
crawfordcountynow.com

Woman arraigned for felony trespass on Councilman

BUCYRUS—Britanny Fraser, 36, of Bucyrus, was arraigned on a felony trespass charge, a fourth-degree felony punishable with up to 18 months in prison. Fraser was arrested on a report of breaking and entering made by Bucyrus City Councilman and Bratwurst Festival Director Kevin Myers. She was arrested on Oakwood...
BUCYRUS, OH
wktn.com

18 Year Old Spencerville Resident Killed in Allen County Crash

A crash in Allen County at around 8:30 Tuesday evening claimed the life of a Spencerville teenager. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 18 year old Caden D. Meyer lost control of his vehicle while driving west on Union Road. The vehicle...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Wife sets husband on fire

A Bellefontaine woman set her husband on fire following a domestic dispute Monday night around 11:30. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office went out to Kamp A-Lott, located at 1888 County Road 25 South, in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Upon arrival, authorities spoke with Danielle Rollins, 34,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Overdoses kill 6 people in 1 day in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Six people died Monday from drug overdoses, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office said. Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz said the drugs tied to the fatal overdoses are not yet known, but that “fentanyl has been in the majority of overdose deaths in Franklin County for the last few years.” Ortiz added […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Franklin County – Man Attempts to Abduct a 6-Year-Old, Witnesses Intervene

Franklin County – A man was arrested after attempting to abduct a 6-year-old child. On June 25, 2022, at approximately 1:44 pm, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 3508 Walker Rd, in Brown Township, Franklin County, Ohio on a report of an abduction. Deputies responded to the location and discovered that 20-year-old Ketema Kuma Faye had grabbed the hand of a 6-year-old child after the child exited a bounce house at a fundraising festival. He then led the child away from the bounce house and towards the entrance of the festival. As Mr. Faye exited the area, a volunteer noticed something amiss and asked Mr. Faye if the child was his? He answered, “Yes.” Simultaneously, the child answered, “No.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

