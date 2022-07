The other day we found our way to Second Street Grill. It's a place in Yakima that you honestly can't go wrong with anything on the menu and I also love it because of their wide local tap selection for various beers. As my wife and I were looking over the menu I had a few safe menu options in mind but was also side-eyeing this pork shank with rice and some kind of blueberry reduction or glaze or whatever it was. Just thought it sounded interesting but kept looking. No more than a few moments later she mentioned this item as well. From that we knew we had to order it. I'm glad we did.

