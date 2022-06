For game developers, it can be difficult to break into a genre that is dominated by so many household names. This is especially true for the free-to-play battle royale genre, in which players compete in online matches to see who can come out on top. Fortnite has long dominated the genre, and games like Fall Guys and Apex Legends have also carved out their own niches. Then there are games like Spellbreak, a battle royale that failed to amass a large enough audience despite positive reviews.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 HOURS AGO