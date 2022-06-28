ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Festival back after 2-year hiatus

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

After a two-year hiatus, the Philadelphia Zoo's Summer Ale Festival is set for Saturday, July 16, 7-10 p.m.

Dozens of local breweries with more than 100 beers will be on hand, and you can sample as much as you want.

There's a special beer brewed specifically for the Zoo by Iron Hill Brewery called the Roaring Lion Pale Ale. You can get it at the zoo every day, try it at summer ale fest and pick it up at Iron Hill locations around the region.

Iron Hill donates a portion of all proceeds to the Philadelphia Zoo.

Along with the beer, there will be some of the best food trucks from the region serving up everything from tacos, vegan food, barbecue, Jamaican and Italian food.

The festival is a fundraiser for the zoo and a chance to visit the animals after hours.

And there are some new creatures to see.

The Ankole-Watusi cattle are the newest addition to the Zoo's African Plains exhibit. They are named Yamaani, Gaaju, Kutekaana and called "Cattle of Kings."

They are native to East Africa, descendants of an ancient breed of cattle that lived in the Nile Valley around 4000 BC.

They are prized for their massive horns that can span six feet tip to tip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCfYq_0gNvkJ7y00

