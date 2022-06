MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Last week was extremely hot, and rain was very hit and miss. This week, it’ll be completely different with daily rain chances and highs at or BELOW the average. Today was the first day that we’ve had upper 80s for highs since June 10th. More upper 80s and low 90s can be expected through the weekend. Typically, our highs should be in the low 90s.

