As a dog owner, there’s no doubt you have unconditional love for your dog. One of the best things about owning a dog is curling up on the sofa together after a long day. While you relax, your dog cuddles up to you and sleeps. Also, you might notice that your dog often twitches while sleeping. If you’re not familiar with the sleeping pattern of dogs, this phenomenon might scare you.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO