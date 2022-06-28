ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auglaize County, OH

Fischbach sentenced to six months in jail

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1bQb_0gNvUN0q00
Cole Fischbach, left, talks with his attorney Robert Grzybowski after a sentencing hearing in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court. Mackenzi Klemann/The Lima News

WAPAKONETA — The mother of a New Knoxville student told former head basketball coach Cole Fischbach he should be ashamed of himself during an emotional sentencing hearing Monday in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court.

Fischbach, 27, who was accused last summer of having an inappropriate relationship with a female student, was sentenced Monday to serve six months in the Auglaize County Correction Center followed by five years of post-release supervision.

He was convicted in May of two counts of disseminating material harmful to a juvenile, both first-degree misdemeanors.

At a sentencing hearing Monday, the victim’s mother said her daughter has been bullied by strangers and classmates alike and will likely move away from the New Knoxville area after high school.

“You should be disappointed in yourself,” she said.

Assistant prosecuting attorney Laia Zink apologized to the girl, stating that “the state believes she deserves an apology on record.”

Zink asked the court to sentence Fischbach to 300 days in jail without work release and to five years of community control, describing the former coach as a “predator” who showed no remorse, blamed the girl for his actions and should not be around children unsupervised.

“This isn’t a victimless crime,” she said.

Zink also expressed concern that Fischbach may be hired as a coach in the future, but defense attorney Robert Grzybowski said Fischbach’s teaching permits were revoked in May. He argued that Fischbach has shown remorse and has no prior criminal history.

Still, Auglaize County Common Pleas Court Judge Frederick Pepple told Fischbach that his answers to a pre-sentence investigation were inconsistent with what he told investigators last summer.

“I don’t sense in you any remorse because you minimize what you did,” Pepple said.

Fischbach was sentenced to pay a $2,000 fine, serve 360 days in jail with six months suspended, followed by five years of post-release supervision by the Auglaize County Parole Board.

While Fischbach will not register as a sex offender, Pepple ordered the former coach to cease all communication with the victim and her family, including social media posts about the girl, and to cease all electronic communications with minors who are not related to him.

Fischbach is also barred from being alone in a vehicle with a minor who is not a family member and ordered to delete Snapchat, a messaging app known for its disappearing messages that he used to communicate with the girl.

Comments / 4

Related
Lima News

Allen County inmate’s bid for freedom was short-lived

LIMA — An inmate at the Allen County jail made a mad dash for freedom Thursday. It lasted for about two blocks. According to a report from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old James Marion Jr. of Lima had been returned to the sallyport area of the jail following an appearance in Lima Municipal Court. When being removed from the transport van to be walked into the jail Marion began to flee from the transport officer.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima man sentenced to 20-24 years in prison

LIMA — Chainze Tucker, a Lima man previously charged with attempted murder in connection with a March shooting at Marko’s Sports and Spirits, was sentenced Tuesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court to serve 20 to 24 years in prison and pay $224,000 in restitution to the victim.
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wapakoneta, OH
City
New Knoxville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Auglaize County, OH
Auglaize County, OH
Crime & Safety
peakofohio.com

Wanted man arrested following foot pursuit

A wanted man was arrested following a brief foot pursuit Thursday morning just before 10:30. Bellefontaine Police went out to a residence in the 300 block of North Park Street regarding a trespassing complaint. Officers learned Gregory Hill, 36, at large, was at the residence and was not supposed to...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
wktn.com

HCSO Sends Condolences After Passing of Roundhead EMS Chief

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office extended its sympathy to Roundhead Emergency Medical Services personnel at the passing of their longtime Chief. The death of Twila Zapp Kilburn was posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OHHCSO early this morning. The post stated that the Sheriff’s Office is grateful...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Two Bellefontaine drivers charged following accident

Two Bellefontaine drivers were charged following an accident on the city's south side Wednesday morning around 10 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to the area of South Main Street and Augusta Lane regarding a two-vehicle crash involving two male operators. Officers arrived and identified both drivers, Jacob Impson, 32, and...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Unruly teen arrested at Rutan Park

An unruly teen was arrested at Mary Rutan Park Tuesday afternoon just after four o'clock. Park officials told several juveniles to turn their music down multiple times as it was very loud with lots of profanity or to leave the park. The teens packed up and began walking away, but...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Victimless Crime
peakofohio.com

Urbana woman arrested on multiple felony drug charges

An Urbana woman was arrested on multiple felony drug charges Tuesday night at 10:30. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle partially blocking the drive-thru lanes of Taco Bell. A male informed officers the vehicle had run out of fuel and he had just returned to give the operator gas. Authorities ran...
URBANA, OH
1017thepoint.com

REPORT OF A STABBING OVERNIGHT

An emergency call of a stabbing prompted requests to Richmond law enforcement agencies to respond overnight. The incident occurred on the Richmond Avenue bridge. Medics and police arrived and reports were the victim suffered an arm wound and the suspects fled the scene with officers pursuing. No additional information has been released as to the condition of the victim or the suspects.
RICHMOND, IN
meigsindypress.com

Three in Custody for Alleged ”Large Quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine”

POMEROY, Ohio – Three people are in custody following an multi-agency interdiction operation for alleged drug activity. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force along with officers from the Middleport Police Department and deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office conducted an interdiction operation near the Meigs and Gallia County line along State Route 7. Agents with the Major Crimes Task Force received information regarding three individuals that were allegedly traveling to Dayton, Ohio from Middleport to pick up a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Drugs, cash found in Mercer County raid; 4 arrested

CELINA, Ohio (WANE) – Four were arrested Monday night on drug-related charges as a result of an effort by Mercer County officers to investigate recent drug tips in the area. After receiving a search warrant for 506 N. Mill St., Mercer County officers found drugs and cash. Brittany N....
MERCER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lima News

Suspected narcotics seized in Kenton search warrant

KENTON — One is in custody after a search warrant was executed by the Hardin County Special Response Team at 537 N. Oak St. in Kenton on Tuesday. The Hardin County Crime Task Force obtained a narcotics search warrant for the Kenton residence where authorities found and confiscated suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
KENTON, OH
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared on Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Randy Michaelson, 33, Van Wert, appeared on his motion for judicial release from prison. Following the hearing, his motion was granted and the defendant was released from prison and placed on three years community control, two years intensive probation, up to six months at WORTH Center, 30 days jail at later date, no alcohol or drugs without prescriptions, substance abuse assessment and treatment, drug court evaluation, held in jail until WORTH Center and was ordered to pay costs, monthly probation fee and partial appointed counsel fees.
1017thepoint.com

WARRANT ISSUED FOR RICHMOND BUSINESSMAN

(Richmond, IN)--A wanted Richmond businessman is being featured Thursday by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. Matt Jennings appears on the department’s Warrant Wednesday social media page. Jennings is wanted for three counts of forgery, identity deception, and theft. He has operated a local mobile home company and has been the subject of several civil suits in recent years. A couple of years ago, he was charged criminally in northern Indiana after allegedly taking money to move a victim’s mobile home but never performing the service. When he’s apprehended, Jennings will be held on a $50,000 bond.
RICHMOND, IN
crawfordcountynow.com

Firefighters back on the scene at Shotzy’s

UPPER SANDUSKY—A beloved downtown eatery, Shotzy’s Bar and Grill went up in flames early Thursday afternoon. Surrounding businesses were also heavily damaged. Crawford County Now has confirmed that fire trucks have returned to the scene, and downtown is once again blocked off. While the cause of the fire...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Coroner IDs woman, child found dead in Dayton home last week

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman and girl found dead in a home on Burleigh Avenue last Thursday. Aisha Nelson, 31, and Harper Monroe, 6, both of Dayton, were identified Wednesday morning. Their cause and manner of death have not been determined by the coroner’s office.
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
6K+
Followers
110
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy