Lorraine Toussaint, who grew up in Trinidad, claims that a white director once told her that her real Caribbean accent wasn’t “authentic.” “I’m almost tempted to name his nasty little name. He’s one of those big directors,” she told Page Six in an exclusive interview at the Alvin Ailey Spirit Gala. Toussaint said that to make matters worse, the unnamed director allegedly demonstrated what he “thought” the accent should sound like. “ I went [to audition] for a role. It was for a Caribbean role. He happened to be Caucasian and American. He said, ‘Your Caribbean accent is not authentic. Let me...

