New York City, NY

Levain Bakery Debuts Rocky Road Cookies

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevain Bakery has released their first ever, seasonal limited-edition flavor just in time for summer: Rocky Road. The crispy on the...

Daily Voice

This Eatery Serves Up Best Wings In New York, Report Says

Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in New York should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Madame Vo as having the best wings in the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant That Disgusted Gordon Ramsay

Did you know that one of Gordon Ramsay's most difficult restaurants to fix was right here in the Hudson Valley?. I have been watching a lot of episodes of two popular shows starring Chef Gordon Ramsay. Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell are currently streaming and I'm obsessed. Kitchen Nightmares was a reality show that employed Gordon Ramsay to fix struggling restaurants all over America. I've seen almost all of them before but now I'm starting to notice something that I didn't when I first saw them years ago.
HUDSON, NY
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Restaurant Is a Top Middle Eastern Eatery in the U.S.

Can you guess which Westchester eatery Far & Wide ranked as one of the best Middle Eastern restaurants in America?. Food lovers in Westchester County have it so good. No matter which sort of meal or cuisine they’re craving, there’s a restaurant in the 914 to satisfy. So, when online travel site Far & Wide put together its list of the “35 Most Delicious Middle Eastern Restaurants in the U.S.,” it was hardly surprising that a Westchester eatery earned a place on it.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

10 Amazing Upstate New York Neighborhoods You Must Not Miss!

New York has many great large cities and smaller towns and villages. And within these smaller locations are some wonderful neighborhoods. Here are ten favorites. These neighborhoods are easily walkable and you will learn much. Some offer guided tours, some offer information for self-guided walking tours, and some even offer details for driving tours. All are fascinating.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Highsnobiety

On the Hunt for Woolrich Gems in New York

It should come as no surprise that New York City is home to primo vintage stores. As one of the world’s fashion capitals, the city offers access to some of the best shopping the world over — whether it be luxury, resale, vintage, or mass market. New York City style is defined by its ever-evolving Rolodex of influences, yet its rich history as a perennial source of fashion inspiration is what makes NYC a veritable treasure trove for vintage wares.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYCPlugged

Best Food and Flea Markets to Explore This Summer in NYC

Market season in NYC is in high gear. From food and drink markets where you can sample the best local eats (old and new favorites), the city has to offer, complete with stunning views and live entertainment. Local makers and artisans are also popping up showcasing unique home and wellness items to vintage goods. Check out our guide and plug into the best markets to explore this summer!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
More Places to Celebrate July 4th in NYC

For those sticking around NYC for the Fourth of July, ROOF at Park South will be hosting a BBQ party. Tickets include 1 hour of passed canapés, various food stations from Executive Chef Bryce Shuman, an open bar – and, of course, spectacular views of the Macy's Fireworks show. Monday, July 4th starting at 6:00PM. Tickets cost $225pp. Reserved Seating Options include Umbrella Lounge: $500 (Up to 4 People); Fireside Lounge: $2,000 (Up to 6 People); and Corner Table: $3,000 (Up to 8 People). Resy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
architecturaldigest.com

12 Best Hudson Valley and Catskills Hotels and Cabins

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While tourists might flock to New York City year round, there are tens of thousands of miles of New York to be explored...
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Notorious Mob Boss' Rhinebeck Farm Hits Market For $1.5M

How would you like to own the former Hudson Valley retreat of a famous New York crime boss?. A 98-acre farm once owned by the head of the Genovese crime family is currently listed for 1.5 million dollars. The property is located in both Rhinebeck and Red Hook and features a caretaker's studio, three barns, an in-ground pool that "needs work" and a massive 8,200-square-foot indoor riding rink.
RHINEBECK, NY
TODAY.com

Want to make walking a habit? Tips from 5 people who've done it

When you start walking — even for just a few minutes a day — you’re likely to improve your mood, have more energy and see gains in your health. But often taking that first step is the hardest part. Different strategies can help you put one foot in front of the other and develop a regular walking routine. Here’s what worked for five people, all members of the Start TODAY Facebook group, who built their walking habits from scratch and saw impressive results.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

The 4 Best Hidden Gems for Playing Blackjack and Poker in Brooklyn

If you’re interested in making the most of your poker and blackjack casino experience in Brooklyn, you need to find the best and most reputable gambling establishments. You also need a good gambling strategy, and the basic blackjack strategy chart can greatly help you in that field. Our text...
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

See photos of Brooklyn's newest green space that is now open to the public

Brooklynites now have even more space to stretch out—50 Kent at Bushwick Inlet Park has officially opened to the public. The 1.89-acre, waterfront green space, with $7.5 million in mayoral funding, includes smooth paths, a forest grove, an elevated lawn, a water feature, a family gathering area, an overlook and a plaza with sweeping views of Manhattan, all set between North 11th and 12th streets in Williamsburg.
BROOKLYN, NY
News Channel 34

New York resident wins $1K a week for life

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one second-prize ticket was sold for the June 25 CASH4LIFE drawing. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was sold at 4th Ave Snack Plus located at 73 South Fourth Avenue in Mount Vernon. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cleveland.com

Cavs star Kevin Love weds model Kate Bock in New York City

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kevin Love, one of the biggest stars in Cleveland sports who has had his fair share of stylish magazine moments, is married. The Cavaliers forward married model Kate Bock on Saturday, June 25th. The stunning wedding, covered by People magazine, took place at the New York City Public Library with friends and close family present. People labeled it an “old-school NYC, black and white, Gatsby-inspired ball.”
CLEVELAND, OH
untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Secrets of Stuyvesant Town

Sprawling grassy spaces dotted with trees, winding footpaths, and spaces reserved specifically for sports play are not what one thinks of when reminiscing about Manhattan. However, Stuyvesant Town, a housing development situated between East 14th St. and East 20th St. along the East River is home to each of those urban abnormalities. Colloquially referred to as StuyTown, this countryside within the city houses more than 58,000 residents in 110 red brick apartment buildings surrounding the neighborhood’s oasis: the Stuyvesant Oval Fountain. In the summer, the fountain is flanked on all sides by StuyTown residents sunbathing or enjoying a picnic on the grass. Their lives lie in the nearly identical buildings that rise in their periphery vision and the bustling city that seems so distant from within the quiet neighborhood. Here are our top 10 secrets of Stuyvesant Town:
MANHATTAN, NY

