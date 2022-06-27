Charges upgraded for suspect accused of fatally shooting Pascagoula K9

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You’ve heard of Dr. Seuss “Star Bellied Sneetches?” This week’s Fox10 News Fugitive Files’ suspect -an accused gunman-has stars on his face. This is 43 year old Larry Curry. You can see those stars, clearly, in his mug shot. According to Mobile Police, Curry asked a long-time friend for a ride from a convenience store. But once he got in the car, he and Curry started to argue over some “property” Curry said he wanted. The argument escalated until investigators say Curry pulled a gun, and shot the friend several times in the leg. The victim managed to get away. Curry hopped into a waiting SUV, and got away. He hasn’t been seen since.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO