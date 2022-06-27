ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

Charges upgraded for suspect accused of fatally shooting Pascagoula K9

By WLOX Staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Charges have been upgraded for the suspect accused of fatally shooting a Pascagoula K9 officer. Mitchell Wayne Robinson, 33, is now charged with murder in the death of Christopher Joiner. Joiner...

WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD arrests fifth suspect in shooting death of 14-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made a fifth arrest in the shooting death of a 14-year-old child. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify Kelvin Estell, Jr., 22, as one of the subjects involved. Police said he is being charged with murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama deputy dies after shooting during chase; suspect arrested

One of two Alabama sheriff’s deputies who were shot Wednesday night has died, state police said Thursday. Bibb County Alabama Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brad Johnson was shot Wednesday along with Deputy Chris Poole while they chased a suspect in a stolen car. The suspect began firing at the deputies. Johnson died Thursday; Poole was treated and released from the hospital, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) personnel reported.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Accused K-9 killer now faces federal charge

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The man who is accused of shooting and killing both a man and Pascagoula Police K-9, Officer Exo, is now facing a federal charge. Mitchell Wayne Robinson, 36, was previously charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and the murder of Christopher Joiner, but he is now charged federally with animal crushing.
PASCAGOULA, MS
AL.com

Murder suspect and driver charged in I-59 chase, crash that critically injured Homewood police officer

Formal charges have been filed against the man and woman who led a Homewood police officer on a chase that ended with the officer being seriously injured. Tryriq McCall, 20, who was wanted on a failure to appear warrant on a murder charge, is now charged with second-degree stolen property ant attempting to elude. He will be held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
HOMEWOOD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Accused Gunman Easy to Spot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You’ve heard of Dr. Seuss “Star Bellied Sneetches?” This week’s Fox10 News Fugitive Files’ suspect -an accused gunman-has stars on his face. This is 43 year old Larry Curry. You can see those stars, clearly, in his mug shot. According to Mobile Police, Curry asked a long-time friend for a ride from a convenience store. But once he got in the car, he and Curry started to argue over some “property” Curry said he wanted. The argument escalated until investigators say Curry pulled a gun, and shot the friend several times in the leg. The victim managed to get away. Curry hopped into a waiting SUV, and got away. He hasn’t been seen since.
MOBILE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police investigating shooting involving juvenile in Kingston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting an assault investigation. Police say a shooting occurred on June 29 in the Morell Todd Housing Community. The victim has been identified as a 15-year-old juvenile suspect. Officers say the victim was transported to Children’s Hospital of Alabama in a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Grand Bay man sentenced after manslaughter conviction

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man who fired a shot that killed another man outside of a bar in West Mobile was sentenced to prison on Wednesday. In November 2019, Michael Beasley was shot dead while he was out celebrating his birthday with friends at Alabama Bar and Lounge on Airport Boulevard.
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

15-year-old in life threatening condition following Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting involving a juvenile is under investigation by the Birmingham Police Department. Multiple shots were fired in the 4500 block of 8th Terrace North in the Kingston neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. BPD public information officer Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said a 15-year-old was shot in the upper extremities and is in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police charge man with shooting victim in ankle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Mobile have arrested a man accused in a June 19 shooting that left a victim suffering a gunshot wound to the ankle. Police said that, through the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Michael Bullock, 31. Today, he was taken into custody and transported to Mobile County Metro Jail.
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

45-year-old killed in Walker County crash

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning outside of Parrish has claimed the life of a 45-year-old Parrish man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Chad Moon was killed when his Chevrolet Silverado collided head-on with a Freightliner dump truck at around 9 a.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 269 […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL

