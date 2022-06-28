ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, KS

Historical Museum opens Gardner Lake exibit

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gardner Historical Museum shared coffee, pastries and trail history on June 1st with new Gardner Chamber CEO, Jason...

flatlandkc.org

Commission Backs Historic Landmark Protection for Buildings at 31st and Main

A unanimous recommendation last week that several endangered buildings at 31st and Main streets be declared local landmarks has Kansas City Councilwoman Katheryn Shields encouraged about preventing their demolition. The Historic Preservation Commission voted 6-0 to support the properties, including the prominent Jeserich Building (1888) at 3041-45 Main, be spared...
KANSAS CITY, KS
fortscott.biz

Kansas Rocks: Local Fun For 4-Wheel Drive Enthusiasts

Kansas Rocks Recreation Park, located at 2051 130th Road, Mapleton, offers a 380 acre off-road park open to 4-wheel-drives, side-by-sides, mountain bikes and hikers. Kanrocks Recreation Association Inc. is made up of 30 volunteer members and is a 501 (c)(3) not for profit business. The founder and president is David...
MAPLETON, KS
flyfishings.art

Fishing Kansas City Ks

Fishing Kansas City Ks. 91 st street and leavenworth road in kansas city, kan. Find the best places to go fishing for bass, stripers, crappie and more. Say goodbye to the chill of winter and hello to some great fishing. The pure fishing distribution center opened in october of 2008 and is located just north of downtown kansas city, missouri. Private ponds, small lakes, rivers, streams and large impoundments all hold populations of bass.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas state park hit by blue-green algae water warning

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks on Tuesday issued a warning for people to stay out of the water at a state park due to a blue-green algae bloom. The Pomona State Park, situated in Osage County, put out a warning via Facebook on June 28 asking people to avoid […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
tncontentexchange.com

Former 20th Century home given greenlight for business-oriented redevelopment

A downtown Olathe residential property originally built in the early 20th Century could get a second life as a place of business. Last week, the Olathe City Council voted to approve a request to rezone the home near the downtown core in the transition area between housing and commercial businesses. It’s been most recently used as a rental home. It’s not currently clear what the structure near Cedar Street and Cherry Street might be next, but it won’t be a home.
OLATHE, KS
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
kansascitymag.com

Meet Northland native Lexi St. John, a local TikTok sensation

After lockdown, when bars and restaurants around the city began to reopen, Lexi St. John wanted to get out and do things. “I wanted to find all the new places that were opening. I had friends that were moving to Kansas City, and I wanted to take them to cool new places, like pop-up bars,” she says. That desire to get back into the world and share experiences with her friends led St. John to create her TikTok page @the.bop.around.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Cut your grass, Topeka warns residents

TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s the last thing you want to do on a hot day, but Topeka is cracking down on lawn maintenance. From May to September Topeka responds to over 1,200 overgrown lawns. Once a notice has been issued the resident has 10 days to start chopping. “If they elect not to, we then return […]
TOPEKA, KS
The Kansas City Beacon

Why are more than a third of KC’s public swimming pools closed?

With the July 4 holiday weekend coming up, those wanting to spend time by public Kansas City pools are finding they have fewer options this year. Problems from maintenance to supply chain issues to lifeguard shortages have meant some pools in the region won’t be open this summer. In 2022, Kansas City Parks and Recreation […] The post Why are more than a third of KC’s public swimming pools closed? appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Frustration mounts over graffiti in Midtown

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) – A local Midtown business is one of many up in arms because of vandalism on buildings in the area. “For people that call this art, it’s really a joke,” said Cameron Probst, area manager for Gomer’s. It’s a joke that Probst...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
gardnernews.com

Legal Notice Olathe City Ord 22-27

PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 22-27, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 21st DAY OF JUNE 2022. SUMMARY On June 21, 2022, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 22- 27, which amended the zoning map of the City of Olathe by approving Rezoning Application RZ22-0004. Such rezoning application requested a rezoning from R-5 (Residential High-Density Multifamily) District to D (Downtown Mixed-Use) District for a Property on approximately .20 acres; located at the southwest corner of Cedar Street and Cherry Street. The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication. This summary is certified this 22nd day of June 2022. /s/ Rrachelle R. Breckenridge Rrachelle R. Breckenridge Assistant City Attorney.
OLATHE, KS
joynealkidney.com

Heartbreak House, the Kansas City Quartermaster Depot

—– ‘Heartbreak House’ Clears Belonging of Lost Soldiers. KANSAS CITY, MO (AP)–Every week or so, a switch engine shoves a couple of boxcars up to a big, white, 11-story building, once a national mail order house but now the Kansas City quartermaster depot with two floors devoted to the army’s personal effects bureau.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Kansas veterans and legislators wary of proposal to close VA clinics and cut emergency services

TOPEKA — When retired U.S. Army Col. Lynn Rolf enlisted and went to war, the federal government made a promise it would take care of his medical needs. Rolf, who began his 31 years of military service in 1970 in Vietnam, says he is still fighting the battle to ensure that commitment is fulfilled and veterans’ medical services remain in place. Recent recommendations from the Department of Veteran Affairs to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission suggesting an overhaul of its health network are the equivalent of reneging on that promise, Rolf said.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Plaza impacted by power outage on Wednesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Plaza was impacted by a power outage this afternoon. According to the outage map online, about 3,000 customers were impacted. It began at 3:30 p.m. and the estimated restoration time was 5 p.m. Power appeared to be briefly restored at that time, then the map showed it went back out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Diner In Kansas City, Missouri?

The diner is one of the most well known types of dining establishments in the country. When you go on a long road trip, there is no doubt that you'll see some kind of diner along the way. Kansas City, Missouri is home to a few well known diners. Many of these restaurants focus on the formula of 24 hour comfort food, whether it be breakfast or an affordable dinner.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

