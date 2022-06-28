Historical Museum opens Gardner Lake exibit

PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 22-27, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 21st DAY OF JUNE 2022. SUMMARY On June 21, 2022, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 22- 27, which amended the zoning map of the City of Olathe by approving Rezoning Application RZ22-0004. Such rezoning application requested a rezoning from R-5 (Residential High-Density Multifamily) District to D (Downtown Mixed-Use) District for a Property on approximately .20 acres; located at the southwest corner of Cedar Street and Cherry Street. The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication. This summary is certified this 22nd day of June 2022. /s/ Rrachelle R. Breckenridge Rrachelle R. Breckenridge Assistant City Attorney.

