JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed the “No Patient Left Behind Act” into law on Thursday, June 30; along with six other bills. “We appreciate the efforts by Representative Rusty Black and Senator Bill White to get HB 2116 passed and sent to my desk,” Governor Parson said. “No individual should ever be isolated when in critical care at hospitals or care facilities, and we are happy to sign this legislation to ensure that they won’t be.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO