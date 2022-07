NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — The LIV Golf Invitational Series will include more events and a name change in 2023. The series will transition to the LIV Golf League next year and the events will grow from eight this year to 14 in future years with 48 contracted players on 12 teams. The number of events will be capped at 14.

