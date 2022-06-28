Surveillance released after three shot in Fells Point
By Alexa Ashwell
foxbaltimore.com
2 days ago
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has released surveillance pictures from one of two shootings that injured three people in Fells Point over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Thames Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting. There, officers found...
BALTIMORE WJZ — A police sergeant was placed on life support Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle and dragged down a street in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said.
It happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to police. Police said the officer was doing a traffic stop when, at some point, the driver hit him and then kept going.
https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15910056/2022/06/annie-rose-live-to-web.mp4
The officer was taken to Shock Trauma to receive treatment for his injuries. His condition was not immediately known.
“He is critically ill. He is on full life support,” Dr. Thomas Scalea, the hospital’s physician-in-chief,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Wednesday released the identities of two men killed in a triple shooting in Northeast Baltimore over the weekend.
Devonta Powell, 21, and Dametrius Johnson, 26, were the men fatally wounded in the Sunday shooting that also sent a 28-year-old woman to the hospital, Baltimore Police said.
Officers were near Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane about 8 p.m. Sunday when they heard gunfire in the area and found the victims shot a nearby shopping center.
Powell died at the scene and Johnson was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. At last check, the woman was listed in good condition.
No details about a suspect or motive have been released.
Three people—two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man—were shot at the Parkside Shopping Center, also in the Frankford neighborhood, on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
A suspect was apprehended by police in Maryland following a lengthy barricading situation in West Baltimore, police announced. Following an hours-long standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies and SWAT teams, an unidentified suspect was taken into custody late in the morning on Wednesday, June 29. The 1600-1800 blocks of Druid...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After an hours-long standoff that ended with the Baltimore Police deploying the SWAT team, a suspect with a criminal record that dates back more than a decade was arrested and charged in connection to injuring a sergeant earlier in the week. Police said Joseph Daniel Black,...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Parkside neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore has been a hot zone for shootings in the past week. The sun hadn’t even rose on Sinclair Lane Monday when the call came in for a shooting victim. That victim marks the seventh person shot along Sinclair Lane...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the city's Franklin Square section and gunfire was reported near the University of Maryland, Baltimore Tuesday, Baltimore police said. Around 1:15 p.m. officers were called to the area of Fulton and West Fayette Street after a report of gunfire. Officers on...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore boy, who was 14 at the time of the attack, was convicted Wednesday of killing and raping an 83-year-old woman in 2018, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said. Tyrone Harvin, now 17, faces a sentence of life in prison. His sentencing is set...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan weighed in Wednesday after a Baltimore police sergeant was hit by a car during a traffic stop and dragged several blocks, offering his prayers.
The officer remains on full life support.
“Another senseless act of violence against law enforcement has left a Baltimore Police sergeant fighting for his life,” Hogan tweeted. “The perpetrator must be swiftly brought to justice.”
The incident happened Tuesday night shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to police. The officer had pulled over a car during a traffic stop when, at some point, the driver hit...
A 32-year-old man is dead and his girlfriend suffered a gunshot wound after being assaulted following a domestic dispute in Maryland, authorities announced. Andrew Bowers was shot and killed by 21-year-old William Reckline, of Glen Burnie, who also shot Bowers’ girlfriend amid an ongoing domestic dispute over the weekend, officials said.
A teenager was convicted Wednesday of raping and killing an 83-year-old woman in Baltimore four years ago. In August 2018, Dorothy Mae Neal was found unresponsive in her home and taken to a hospital, where she died the next day. Prosecutors said the suspect charged in the case, Tyrone Harvin,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old woman was grazed in the back Sunday night in a shooting in North Baltimore, authorities said.
Shortly after 11:30 p.m., patrol officers were called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of East 29th Street, where they found the victim suffering from an apparent graze wound, Baltimore Police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined the victim was inside a nearby home when she heard gunfire and noticed she had been struck, police said.
No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
A “seasoned bank robber” recently released from prison is back behind bars in Florida — after he was accused of robbing another bank, according to the Belle Isle Police Department. It happened it Tuesday, June 28, at the McCoy Federal Credit Union, police said in a news...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said Monday they are looking to identify people of interest in connection with a shooting over the weekend in Fells Point.
Patrol officers responded at 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Aliceanna Street, where they found a man shot multiple times. Officials initially said the shooting occurred on the 600 block of South Broadway.
Police released surveillance photos of the persons of interest and the image of a vehicle of interest.
download (37)Vehicle of interest in Fells Point shooting. Credit: BPDdownload (36)Persons of interest in Fells Point shooting. Credit: BPD
Anyone with information about the identity of those pictured, or where the vehicle pictured is, is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Comments / 5