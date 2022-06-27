ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Manager - Rocky Hill, CT

 2 days ago

The Town of Rocky Hill is located halfway between New York City and Boston, is home to roughly 21,000 people and is renowned for being one of Connecticut’s most desirable places to live, play, and work. The Town is located along the banks of the beautiful Connecticut River, covers 13.45 square...

connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Youngest City – Who Knew?

… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
WEST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Town Manager Leaving for Plainville Post

North Branford Town Manager Michael Paulhus, shown here at the June 21 Town Council meeting, will leave his post of 9 years on August 5 in order to take on his new role as town manager for the Town of Plainville. Image Capture from Totoket TV/Facebook) After doing his part...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Swimming areas closed at three Conn. parks due to bacteria found in water

Conn. (WTNH) — A handful of parks in the state closed their swimming areas on Wednesday due to bacteria found in the water, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond in New Fairfield, Thompson’s Quaddick Park, and Gay City Park in Hebron all closed their swimming areas due to the […]
HEBRON, CT
WTNH

Under the radar: Connecticut’s best hidden gems

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, nestled between a slew of states across New England, is often overlooked. Though it may be small, the state is jam-packed with a variety of unique adventure spots. All you have to do is dig a little deeper. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Unique farms […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Government
Connecticut State
Bristol Press

Bristol's Parks Department hires two residents

BRISTOL – The Department of Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services has announced the hiring of two residents for positions as park maintainer and heavy truck driver. Kevin Dragon will assume the role of park maintainer effective Tuesday, June 28 with starting pay of $23.40 per hour. Carlos Rivera...
New Haven Independent

Highsmith Named New Hamden Schools Chief

Hamden has selected an internal hire with New Haven roots to serve as the town’s next superintendent of schools. Gary Highsmith, Hamden schools’ Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Administration, will serve as the district’s top educational leader following a unanimous Monday vote — with one abstention — by the town’s Board of Education.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Colchester First Selectman pulls book from library, sparks controversy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The First Selectman of a local town has come under scrutiny after a book was removed from the shelves at Cragin Memorial Library. The book “Who is Rupaul?” was pulled after a parent complained to Colchester First Selectman Andreas Bisbikos. Bisbikos writes in a Facebook post:
COLCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Hot vs. cold lobster rolls: At CT eateries, warm and buttery reigns supreme

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut lobster roll lovers' preferences may be summed up in two words emblazoned on a T-shirt: "NO MAYO." Employees at Liv's Shack in Old Saybrook and Liv's Dockside in Clinton wear black T-shirts with the sentiment, designed with a graphic of a lobster and a stick of butter. The apparel reflects the restaurants' position that butter is best when it comes to lobster rolls, but the idea initially came about as Robert Marcarelli and other Liv's employees were serving the seafood sandwiches at farmers' markets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Doug Thomas
FOX 61

Criticism of Tweed New Haven Airport grows amongst neighbors as expansion continues

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Neighbors of Tweed New Haven Airport pressed airport officials and city leaders Tuesday night over concerns with the growing airport. Avelo Airlines started flying from the airport in November and now offers 14 nonstop destinations with many arrivals and departures daily. As a result, neighbors are frustrated with the noise, traffic, and other issues that have come with it.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Lt. Eric Peterson leaving Plainville Police Department

PLAINVILLE – Plainville Police Department second in command Lt. Eric Peterson has announced that he will be leaving the local department after 25 years to become the new Police Chief in Coventry. Peterson was approved for the role by the town council in Coventry Monday night. He will be...
PLAINVILLE, CT
historic-structures.com

Lynde Point Lighthouse, Old Saybrook Connecticut

Lynde Point Lighthouse, built in 1838, is a typical example of the masonry tower lighthouses built in the first half of the nineteenth century to specifications of the U.S. Treasury Department. Containing a well-preserved wood spiral stair of early date, which is unique in the group of twelve Connecticut lighthouses, Lynde Point exhibits superior stone work in the tapering brownstone walls. Of the three early masonry light towers in Connecticut, Lynde Point is the latest and its construction is the best documented: two advertisements for construction proposals survive containing the government's specifications, and the construction contract as well. Lynde Point also was part of the federal government's early efforts to improve aids to navigation to Long Island Sounds when the mouths of important harbors and rivers were among the first sites chosen for lighthouse appropriations. Lynde Point marks the mouth of the Connecticut River.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
#Compensation And Benefits#New York City#The Town Council#The Board Of Education
WTNH

One of New Haven’s biggest intersections opened on Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A crowd of politicians and other city and state officials crossed Martin Luther King Boulevard at Orange Street Monday morning. Why did they cross the road? To prove that you can now get to the other side. The area that has been a highway connector for decades used to be […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven recycling business appeals conditional permit approvals

NEW HAVEN — Murphy Road Recycling has filed an appeal of its limited coastal site plan and special permit approvals, while also claiming rules issued during the pandemic already had extended approval through at least 2035. The company, plus its owners, Airline Avenue Realty LLC, filed the two-pronged approach...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Tweed makes changes to ease parking, traffic frustrations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avelo Airlines keeps adding more and more flights at Tweed New Haven Haven Airport. Now, airport officials are making some changes to deal with complaints about noise, fumes, and traffic. “Since Avelo launched their service in November of last year, we’ve had more than 250,000 people come in and out […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Water main breaks in Norwich, closing West Main St.

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A water main broke in Norwich early on Monday morning, according to the Norwich Police Department. The main broke at midnight in the area of West Main Street (Route 82) and Osgood Lane, authorities said. Norwich Public Utilities is on the scene assessing damage and repairs. Both the east and westbound […]
NORWICH, CT

