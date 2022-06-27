Director - Medford, OR

Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon (ECSO) is based in Medford, the seat of Jackson County in the heart of the Rogue Valley. Located along Interstate 5, less than 40 minutes from the California border, the city is home to nearly 85,000 residents and is the industrial, medical, and service center for...
JACKSON COUNTY — A Jackson County community is continuing to spread the word about a potential gravel mine that could be placed in their neighborhood. The 64-acre mine, which would go near where Hwys. 62 and 227 meet north of Trail, was initially denied by the Jackson County Planning Department earlier this year.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association reports crews have battled three fires so far around the county this week. Two of them were powerline-related and one is under investigation. Highway 38 Fire, Elkton. On Monday (June 27), around 5 p.m., DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton...
The Roseburg Hometown 4th of July Fireworks event is set for Monday, July 4th at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, with gates opening at 10:00 a.m. Activities include a car show, street car challenge, car parade, and Pacific Racing Association auto racing at 6:00 p.m. Racing will conclude by 9:45 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 10:00 p.m. A sound track to go with the show will be heard on News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN and Best Country 103.
Rogue River — A structure fire in Rogue River spread to a half-acre of burning grass, which firefighters put out on Tuesday, June 28. The original structure fire was on the 400 block of Nugget Drive. "We were able to quickly create a break with our bulldozer and firefighters...
On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County. As a result, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants contained in seven (7) large, industrial sized greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures, multiple unpermitted electrical installations, and unpermitted excavation. Josephine County will move forward with legal action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
Josephine County, Ore — News10 viewer Robert T. wrote in and said, “We live adjacent to a former(?) illegal grow, which the county or state came and mowed down on July 1st, 2021. Since that time, broken down hoop houses, metal poles, and including all the plastic and all the trashed infrastructure, as well as open buckets of unknown chemicals, have been lying in the field with no signs of any clean up. We were first informed that if the property owner(s) did not clean up the debris within 60 days then the government would come in and clear the land, charging the land owner for the work. That did not happen, and the trash continues to break down and become an environmental mess. Can you please find out who is responsible for this clean up and what can we do to get the trash off of our neighboring land?"
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
A drowning was reported around 8:30 this morning along Biddle Road near East McAndrews Road in Medford. Medford police have identified the deceased male and are trying to notify next of kin before releasing the man’s name publicly. They released the following information this afternoon:. On 6/28/22 at 08:41...
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District says a fire that started today also ended today. It says the Jack Creek Fire is 100% wet lined and by noon all active fire was extinguished. ODF says a 15-person Bureau of Land Management crew went to help ODF firefighters...
MEDFORD, Ore. -- As new Oregon workplace smoke regulation is set to take effect this week a federal lawsuit filed in Medford is challenging the rule. It’s also challenging the state’s workplace heat policy that started June 15, 2022. That’s the date three Oregon trade associations sued two...
Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, for both Roseburg and Medford. Data from the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 100 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 103 degrees in Medford. The previous highest temperature in 2022 for both cities was 88 and 92 respectively, and was set last Thursday.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE said a man was arrested for arson on Sunday in Macdoel. The man was booked into the Siskiyou County Jail for four counts of arson to forestland. CAL FIRE did not release the identification of the man.
A couple were both jailed for fourth-degree assault following an incident Monday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 7:40 p.m. the pair got into a fight in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay. Both gave each other physical injuries to the face and wanted to pursue charges. Bail for each was set at $6,250.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A large earthquake on Mount Hood several hundred years ago may have triggered a massive landslide in the Columbia River Gorge that temporarily dammed the Columbia River and created a miles-long lake that killed a forest of trees, new research suggests. Two Northwest scientists presented their...
MURPHY, Ore. - Rural Metro Fire and ODF crews are mopping up what remains of a large, two-story home that was destroyed in a structure fire in Murphy. The home was fully involved and collapsing when first units arrived but those inside escaped unharmed. Crews were forced to focus their...
Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 rescued a man from a well on Saturday night. Battalion Chief Mark Hernandez said shortly before 6:00 p.m. a report came in that the victim had fallen approximately thirty feet into the well, while attempting to fix the pump. Hernandez said the incident occurred on Harmony Drive in Green. Hernandez said first responders requested the district’s technical rescue team to assist with removing the man from the well.
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Police say a Grants Pass man is dead from a shooting during an apparent domestic disturbance today. They say a woman called police to say "she had shot someone." Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 46-year-old Scott Allen Harris died from an apparent gunshot wound this...
A Yreka man was sentenced to 28 years in prison Tuesday for molesting two children under the age of 14. In addition to the prison time, Robert Jackson Lobnow, 45, was also ordered to pay $500,000 to his two victims to help compensate them for their "pain, suffering, emotional distress, injury to their reputation and humiliation," according to a Siskiyou County District Attorney's Office news release.
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for an alleged assault on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 9:20 p.m. a report came in that there was a disturbance in the 100 block of Cameron Lane in the Tri City area. A victim claimed the 24-year old suspect had assaulted her and a second victim. They advised that the man had hit, and scratched them during the incident. The report said at one point during the incident the suspect had allegedly used his phone to hit the second victim over the face. Both people had substantial injuries.
