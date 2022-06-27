ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Director - Medford, OR

oml.org
 2 days ago

Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon (ECSO) is based in Medford, the seat of Jackson County in the heart of the Rogue Valley. Located along Interstate 5, less than 40 minutes from the California border, the city is home to nearly 85,000 residents and is the industrial, medical, and service center for...

www.oml.org

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

Jackson County residents continue to fight proposed gravel mine

JACKSON COUNTY — A Jackson County community is continuing to spread the word about a potential gravel mine that could be placed in their neighborhood. The 64-acre mine, which would go near where Hwys. 62 and 227 meet north of Trail, was initially denied by the Jackson County Planning Department earlier this year.
KCBY

DFPA crews battle multiple fires in Douglas County to start week

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association reports crews have battled three fires so far around the county this week. Two of them were powerline-related and one is under investigation. Highway 38 Fire, Elkton. On Monday (June 27), around 5 p.m., DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG HOMETOWN 4TH OF JULY EVENT MONDAY

The Roseburg Hometown 4th of July Fireworks event is set for Monday, July 4th at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, with gates opening at 10:00 a.m. Activities include a car show, street car challenge, car parade, and Pacific Racing Association auto racing at 6:00 p.m. Racing will conclude by 9:45 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 10:00 p.m. A sound track to go with the show will be heard on News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN and Best Country 103.
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
City
Medford, OR
County
Jackson County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Medford, OR
Government
Jackson County, OR
Government
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, June 27

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County. As a result, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants contained in seven (7) large, industrial sized greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures, multiple unpermitted electrical installations, and unpermitted excavation. Josephine County will move forward with legal action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday, 6/27 – Investigation Continues Into Head-On Fatal Collision on Highway 97 That Killed Two on Friday

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: Who is responsible for cleaning up a possible former illegal grow in Williams?

Josephine County, Ore — News10 viewer Robert T. wrote in and said, “We live adjacent to a former(?) illegal grow, which the county or state came and mowed down on July 1st, 2021. Since that time, broken down hoop houses, metal poles, and including all the plastic and all the trashed infrastructure, as well as open buckets of unknown chemicals, have been lying in the field with no signs of any clean up. We were first informed that if the property owner(s) did not clean up the debris within 60 days then the government would come in and clear the land, charging the land owner for the work. That did not happen, and the trash continues to break down and become an environmental mess. Can you please find out who is responsible for this clean up and what can we do to get the trash off of our neighboring land?"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KGW

Tesla plans super-sized charging station in small Oregon town

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
SUTHERLIN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communications Center#Southern Oregon#National Emergency#Crater Lake National Park#Ecso
KDRV

Man found dead in Medford irrigation canal

A drowning was reported around 8:30 this morning along Biddle Road near East McAndrews Road in Medford. Medford police have identified the deceased male and are trying to notify next of kin before releasing the man’s name publicly. They released the following information this afternoon:. On 6/28/22 at 08:41...
KDRV

Jack Creek Fire started, ended east of Hugo

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District says a fire that started today also ended today. It says the Jack Creek Fire is 100% wet lined and by noon all active fire was extinguished. ODF says a 15-person Bureau of Land Management crew went to help ODF firefighters...
KDRV

Federal lawsuit filed in Medford challenges pending Oregon smoke, heat rules

MEDFORD, Ore. -- As new Oregon workplace smoke regulation is set to take effect this week a federal lawsuit filed in Medford is challenging the rule. It’s also challenging the state’s workplace heat policy that started June 15, 2022. That’s the date three Oregon trade associations sued two...
kqennewsradio.com

SUNDAY THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR FOR ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD

Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, for both Roseburg and Medford. Data from the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 100 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 103 degrees in Medford. The previous highest temperature in 2022 for both cities was 88 and 92 respectively, and was set last Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kqennewsradio.com

COUPLE BOTH JAILED FOR FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT

A couple were both jailed for fourth-degree assault following an incident Monday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 7:40 p.m. the pair got into a fight in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay. Both gave each other physical injuries to the face and wanted to pursue charges. Bail for each was set at $6,250.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Structure fire destroys two-story home

MURPHY, Ore. - Rural Metro Fire and ODF crews are mopping up what remains of a large, two-story home that was destroyed in a structure fire in Murphy. The home was fully involved and collapsing when first units arrived but those inside escaped unharmed. Crews were forced to focus their...
MURPHY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE CREWS RESCUE MAN FROM WELL

Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 rescued a man from a well on Saturday night. Battalion Chief Mark Hernandez said shortly before 6:00 p.m. a report came in that the victim had fallen approximately thirty feet into the well, while attempting to fix the pump. Hernandez said the incident occurred on Harmony Drive in Green. Hernandez said first responders requested the district’s technical rescue team to assist with removing the man from the well.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Woman said "she had shot someone" in Grants Pass fatal shooting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Police say a Grants Pass man is dead from a shooting during an apparent domestic disturbance today. They say a woman called police to say "she had shot someone." Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 46-year-old Scott Allen Harris died from an apparent gunshot wound this...
Mount Shasta Herald

Yreka man gets 28 years in prison for molesting 2 children

A Yreka man was sentenced to 28 years in prison Tuesday for molesting two children under the age of 14. In addition to the prison time, Robert Jackson Lobnow, 45, was also ordered to pay $500,000 to his two victims to help compensate them for their "pain, suffering, emotional distress, injury to their reputation and humiliation," according to a Siskiyou County District Attorney's Office news release.
YREKA, CA
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for an alleged assault on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 9:20 p.m. a report came in that there was a disturbance in the 100 block of Cameron Lane in the Tri City area. A victim claimed the 24-year old suspect had assaulted her and a second victim. They advised that the man had hit, and scratched them during the incident. The report said at one point during the incident the suspect had allegedly used his phone to hit the second victim over the face. Both people had substantial injuries.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy