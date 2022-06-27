ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Quarter Notes July 2022

By Shelly Gallichio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting the summer back in Arizona, the May meeting of the Arizona Classic Jazz Society in Chandler, Arizona, featured Cheryl Thurston’s annual birthday party celebration with Evan Dain (bs), Dan Reed (tp), Elliot Ventimiglia (reeds), Greg Varlotta (tb), Roy Calhoun (dr), and Richard Bogen (gtr/bj). Having seen Cheryl...

biztucson.com

11 Reasons the World is Watching Tucson

When we first launched this magazine, there was one central theme fueling it. Specifically, that The World Was Watching Tucson. There are so many exciting advances and achievements coming out of this region that are making a difference and changing the world. While many outside our region respect and celebrate those, perhaps our very own residents don’t always know about them. This is the foundation behind BizTucson Magazine and the mantra we follow with each story we write. So, for our Summer 2022 issue, we proudly offer not 5, not 10 but an impressive “11 Reasons the World is Watching Tucson.”
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Black beetles spotted all over the Phoenix area

Areas that was burned by the Museum Fire three years ago got up to an inch of rain but there hasn’t been any flooding down to the neighborhoods. Thousands were without power due to monsoon storm in Flagstaff. Updated: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:40 PM MST. |. Thousands were...
PHOENIX, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson sees #1 largest monthly rent increase for July

TUCSON, ARIZONA -- Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents increased 3.8% in July, and have increased sharply by 22.2% in comparison to the same time last year. The Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation is evaluated in the report. Tucson rents increase sharply over...
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

Here Are The Tastiest Nachos In All Of Arizona

Nachos are a sharable, comforting dish that are super versatile. You can add just about anything you want on top to really step them up. Whether you're eating them as an appetizer or a main course meal, you can't go wrong with a great plate of nachos. LoveFOOD compiled a...
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Images of the Contreras Fire at Kitt Peak

The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24. The fire eventually forced the evacuation of Kitt Peak Observatory and Pan Tak. When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.
TUCSON, AZ
theazweekend.com

Tucson’s annual firework celebration scheduled for 9 p.m. Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson announced that its annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration is a go for 2022, weather permitting. The city said the event is being sponsored by both Desert Diamond Casino and Entertainment Group, an enterprise of the Tohono O’odham Nation. The fireworks show...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

eegee’s debuts new ‘Stranger Things’ themed flavor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - eegee’s is bringing out a new flavor in July, which they say is an “Eleven” out of 10. The new “Upside Down” flavor is watermelon and will be available from July 1-8, a nod to the season finale of “Stranger Things” on Netflix.
TUCSON, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Cities Forced To Cancel 4th of July Fireworks Display

With 4th of July just one week away, residents are learning that many of the annual Independence Day celebrations have been cancelled. Some Arizona cities have announced the event cancellations and are citing fire concerns, pandemic-related supply and or staffing problems. The city of Phoenix announced the cancellation of three...
PHOENIX, AZ
Cameron Eittreim

Where To Find Delicious Local Ribs In Tucson, Arizona?

What goes better with traveling and summertime than a delicious rack of ribs? When I visit Tucson, Arizona, I always try to find different barbecue places, because the landscape is ever changing. The last time I went to Tucson, I had some delicious ribs. So naturally, this time we decided to try some different places and see what's new in the wonderful city. When it comes to a great rib, you want the flavor to be juicy with a hint of spice.
TUCSON, AZ
ourbigescape.com

11 Awesome Catalina State Park Boondocking Locations

At the foot of the magnificent Santa Catalina Mountains is Catalina State Park. Nearly 5,000 saguaros and other desert flora and animals can be seen in the park. Catalina State Park Boondocking, camping, picnics, and bird watching are all welcome in the park’s 5,500 acres of foothills, canyons, and streams, which is home to more than 150 different bird species. At elevations close to 3,000 feet, the park offers miles of equestrian, birding, hiking, and bike paths that snake through the park and into the Coronado National Forest. The Tucson urban area can be reached quickly from the park. This beautiful desert park also has horseback riding paths, and a large staging area with trailer parking is provided by the equestrian center. Bring your sense of adventure and curiosity along as you take in the stunning mountain backdrop, desert fauna, wildflowers, and cacti.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Monsoon weather ramps up in Arizona, flash flooding expected: Live radar, updates

PHOENIX - Monsoon weather is ramping up in Arizona, and some of that is expected to make its way to the Phoenix metropolitan area. Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of Coconino and Yavapai counties through the afternoon hours. Meanwhile, south of Phoenix, a Dust Advisory has been issued in Pinal County around Interstate 8. A Dust Storm Warning was also issued for many parts of the Phoenix metropolitan area until 4:15 pm.
PHOENIX, AZ

