Quarter Notes July 2022

When we first launched this magazine, there was one central theme fueling it. Specifically, that The World Was Watching Tucson. There are so many exciting advances and achievements coming out of this region that are making a difference and changing the world. While many outside our region respect and celebrate those, perhaps our very own residents don’t always know about them. This is the foundation behind BizTucson Magazine and the mantra we follow with each story we write. So, for our Summer 2022 issue, we proudly offer not 5, not 10 but an impressive “11 Reasons the World is Watching Tucson.”

TUCSON, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO