Liberty Men’s Tennis Head Coach Derek Schwandt has announced the promotion of Trevor Foshey to associate head coach for the Flames. “Trevor consistently models the standards of our team culture. He sets a high bar for our team on the court with his energy, focus and work ethic,” Schwandt said. “He cares deeply about our student-athletes’ growth as people. Trevor is a champion for Christ who makes our team better every day.”

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO