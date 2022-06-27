Actor Craig Robinson Talks All About 'The Bad Guys'

Avatar fans have finally gotten an answer to the question of how Sigourney Weaver would factor into the film's sequel after her character died in the first movie. It has been revealed that Weaver, 72, will play a teenager in the long awaited second installment of the James Cameron epic, per a new Empire cover story.
We’re exactly one week away from the Thor: Love and Thunder release date, which has been generating plenty of buzz. That’s understandable, considering Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is one of the most-beloved Avengers out there. We already think we know what happens in the film thanks to a few plot leaks that dropped after the red carpet premiere. And now we’re learning that Taika Waititi left plenty of Thor 4 scenes out of the final cut. Not only do the Thor: Love and Thunder deleted scenes sound very exciting, but they also generated significant controversy.
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Netflix’s “The Sea Beast” brings a “Moby Dick”-like tale down to kid size. The rollicking ocean adventure, directed by “Big Hero 6” filmmaker Chris Williams, is about an orphan British girl (voiced by Zaris-Angel Hator) who stows away on a ship hunting sea beasts. The veteran animator Williams, who co-directed “Moana,” returns to the high-seas for a swashbuckling tale made with the kind of accomplished animation often only found on the big screen. It debuts Friday, July 8.
Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers through the end of Season 4, Volume 2 of “Stranger Things,” currently streaming on Netflix.
The fourth and penultimate season of “Stranger Things” is filled with multiple worlds, numerous deaths and a pineapple pizza. Picking up directly after the events of Episode 7, the final two episodes — four hours in total — that make up “Stranger Things” Season 4, Vol. 2 answer many burning questions while presenting even more ahead of the final season.
Here, Variety breaks down just a few of the highlights.
Will’s Sexuality + Painting
At the start...
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Nat Geo is expanding the Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted franchise with spinoff series Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown. The new three-part series, which also will feature Ramsay’s daughter Tilly, will premiere at 8 pm on Monday, July 25. It will be followed by previously announced four-part series World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason at 10 pm, making for an all-culinary night.
In Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown, Gordon faces off against UK star chefs Paul Ainsworth and Matt Waldron, who got their starts in Ramsay kitchens before opening their own restaurants. With Paul and Matt...
Catching you up on today’s entertainment headlines with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences inviting 397 new members, "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown set singing onto a new Russo Brother’s Netflix Movie, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" sequel hitting theaters next year, and more.
American Horror Story veteran Emma Roberts has been tapped to join the cast of Sony's upcoming Marvel movie Madame Web, a Spider-Man spin-off. She's joining an all-star cast that includes Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, who is set to take on the lead role, and Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney. It's a historic production for Sony as the film will be the studio's first comic book adaptation to feature a female headliner. Madame Web is set to hit theaters in July 2023.
Comments / 0