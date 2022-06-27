ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Black Music Month: Check Out This Throwback of A ’98 Freaknik Video Referencing Atlanta As “Black America”

By Sammy Approved
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bh6Ms_0gNuqCJ200

Source: Marilyn Nieves / Getty

Today, rumors circulated of Chaka Zulu’s recovery from gunshot wounds as three people were shot near a popular nightclub in Atlanta . This clip from a documentary highlighting Freaknik in 1998 posted by Twitter user, @ kodakk6000 , was originally shared in March.

The video comes from a longer documentary produced during Freaknik in the late 90s titled “True Life: Freaknik 1998.” The video description details it’s a documentary about the classic Spring Break party intended for black college students held in Atlanta , Georgia in 1998.

The purpose of the documentary was to change the narrative that Freaknik had a negative on the city.

Prominent radio personality Ryan Cameron, college students in the area and rappers like Big Gipp and T-Mo of Goodie Mob appear throughout the 40-minute documentary to discuss the culture of the city, Black college students intention to celebrate during that time and how impactful Freaknik became for the city and the culture.

Chaka Zulu also stops in to speak on how living in Atlanta was “so sweet.” He goes on to say, “The money was sweet. The women were sweet.” Big Gipp adds that, “Elijah Muhammad, Martin Luther King, Ralph David Abernathy. A lot of the civil rights leaders of the late 60’s comes from this city. So I just think as far as the city being about peace and about love. I think Atlanta is a city that’s built on that foundation.”

T-Mo says that, “it’s a lot of Black people really in the heart of the city of Atlanta.” One woman ends the viral clip by referencing Atlanta as a “little Black America.”

In recent news, Atlanta hasn’t felt so peaceful or filled with love. Throughout the pandemic, many people found the low living costs in Atlanta to be convincing enough to relocate from prominent cities across the US like New York City, Philadelphia, and DC.

As a result, long-time Atlanta residents are urging newcomers to go back home, saying that the rise in crime is due to the rise in relocations.

Prayers to the city of Atlanta. Be sure to keep Chaka Zulu lifted as he recovers from alleged gunshot wounds.

Check out this throwback Black Music Month moment from 1998’s Freaknik in Atlanta below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta Magazine

How Black-owned vegan restaurants in West End prefigured Atlanta’s passion for plants

State Representative El-Mahdi Holly is a longtime customer of Soul Vegetarian #1, where he’s particularly a fan of the roasted kalebone entree, a high-gluten dish that mimics meatloaf, and which he orders with two sides: vegan mac and cheese and sweet potatoes. A vegetarian all his life, Holly began patronizing the West End mainstay in 1995, during his sophomore year at Morehouse College—long before plant-based food became a citywide trend, and before recent development brought new interest to the neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Dogs available for adoption in Atlanta this week

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
Hot 107.9

Music Exec Chaka Zulu Shot In Atlanta, Twitter Extends Prayers

The Hip-Hop music industry is reeling after renowned executive Chaka Zulu was shot on Sunday (June 26) in Atlanta. The Disturbing Tha Peace co-founder is expected to recover and is reportedly in critical but stable condition https://twitter.com/SeidenWSBTV/status/1541512222425468930 11 Alive reports that Chaka Zulu, Ludacris’ longtime manager, shot in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta according to […]
ATLANTA, GA
reportwire.org

7 Crave-Worthy Vegan Restaurants in Atlanta

For anyone moving to a new city, familiarizing yourself with the local food scene is an essential part of making yourself feel at home. This is especially true if you’re a vegan, as some cities have limited options when it comes to vegan-friendly eateries. Luckily, living in Atlanta means plenty of delicious options to choose from. So if you’re vegan and are getting ready to rent an apartment in Atlanta or you already own a home in the city, be sure to check out some of the top vegan restaurants Atlanta has to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
thetoptours.com

7 Best Weekend Getaway Idea From Atlanta (2022)

What is the most relaxing feeling after working five days rigorously at the office? Well, heading out for a rejuvenating weekend. And when you are in Atlanta, there are endless weekend getaway options available around. From choosing the myriad of places in Georgia or steeping a little further and opting for spending weekends in North Carolina, options are truly endless. Within just a short 2 to 3 hours of drive, you will find yourself either breathing the fresh mountain air, sensing the cool sea breeze, or relaxing in some secluded village away from the city’s hustle and bustle.
ATLANTA, GA
californiaexaminer.net

Rising Rapper King Von Dead at 26 After Shooting in Atlanta

Early Friday morning, King Von, a Chicago rapper who had previously relocated to Atlanta, was gunned down in his hometown. After an altercation broke out on Trinity Avenue between two parties, police say two shots were fired. He was 26 years old. According to the Atlanta Police Department, a warrant...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Elijah Muhammad
AccessAtlanta

50 ideas for fun dates in Atlanta

Here’s hoping you will never need 50 first date ideas. The “meet-cute” Adam Sandler-Drew Barrymore movie notwithstanding, even one first date can be nerve-wracking. But if you’re in the dating pool, you’ll want to know some cool places designed for fun dates in Atlanta. When it’s the first date, you’ll want somewhere that’s not too loud, so you can chat, and that’s close by in case you both want to drive yourself.
AccessAtlanta

Parking Lot Concert series taking over Atlanta for July 4th weekend featuring Yung Joc and more

The fire works won’t be the only thing popping this weekend – several Atlanta artists will be too!. If you’re looking for a socially distant and entertaining way to enjoy your 4th of July weekend, we’ve got news for you. This Saturday, the Parking Lot Concert series A Town Bash is heading to the Village Skatepark ATL. What exactly is the Parking Lot Concert? It’s a concert series that promotes social distancing because those who come out to enjoy the show get to experience it all from the safety of their own vehicle. Of course, when covid came around, we weren’t able to do a lot of things including enjoy concerts, but PLC found a way to bring back the thrill of a concert in a safe way.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Music#Black People#African Americans#Racism#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Dtp#Big Gipp#Goodie Mob
AccessAtlanta

Celebrate July 4th all weekend long with these 5 fun events

A kids zone with a bounce house, games, and face painting will be available at this event, appropriately dubbed “The Big Bang Celebration.” There will also be giveaways, fireworks, live music and more. Location: Douglasville - 6700 Douglas Blvd, Douglasville, GA 30135; Time: 5-10:30 p.m.; Date: Monday, July...
DECATUR, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WSB-TV Atlanta

Catalytic converter thief targets family-owned Atlanta daycare

ATLANTA — An Atlanta daycare owned by a husband and wife was targeted by a catalytic converter thief this week, leaving them scrambling to cover the costs to replace the part in their daycare bus. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “You’re taking out of...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

6 lobster rolls you’ll love in Atlanta

For being so far from the ocean, Atlantans love their seafood. When the season permits, we flock toward the New England staple, the lobster roll. And why not? Sweet, fleshy lobster piled onto a toasted top-split bun. Sounds like heaven. As for what makes up the rest of that sandwich you’re about to inhale is a bit of a debate. Mayo vs. butter; how much spice and what part of the lobster you use all come into play when building a lobster roll.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta City Council reacts to Subway shooting

ATLANTA - State lawmakers this year modified the gun carry law to give owners even more rights. However, an individual's option to have a gun doesn't automatically apply to a business in greater Atlanta or statewide. At City Hall this week, local legislators reacted to a bizarre incident near downtown...
ATLANTA, GA
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy