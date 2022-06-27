ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Elegant Pink and Ivory St. Pete Beach Rooftop Wedding | The Don CeSar

marrymetampabay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngela and Kris' St. Pete Beach wedding featured rooftop vows amid a romantic palette of cream and soft pink inspired by the white sand beach and famous pink façade of their oceanfront venue. “We felt inspired by the venue. It has a historic character and gorgeous beaches and...

marrymetampabay.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
marrymetampabay.com

Timeless White Downtown St. Pete Ballroom Wedding | The Birchwood

Paige and John's downtown St. Pete wedding combined neutral shades of white, ivory, and taupe with an abundance of roses throughout their traditional chapel ceremony and timeless ballroom reception. “We wanted our wedding to feel super classic and timeless. I love all things neutral and simple, so I wanted to...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Food Truck To Be Featured On Food Network Show

Tampa Bay is booming with fantastic food trucks. There’s so many options to choose from, whether you’re in the mood for wings, tacos or vegan options, there’s something for everyone! One of the Tampa’s best food trucks is going to be competing on the Food Network for the chance to win $20,000. Shiso Crispy is known around the bay area for their amazing signature Asian fusion creations, like their lobster rangoon or handmade gyoza. But soon you’ll be able to see chef and owner Ronicca Whaley work her magic on Guy’s Grocery Games.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

A touch of the Islands at new Anna Maria Island BBQ spot

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. — What’s the most important thing to know about cooking a brisket?. The internal temperature must reach 185 degrees. Chef Ben Sato, gRub Tropical BBQ owner, is showing us how he cuts the fat away from a beef brisket. “It’s pretty simple, just takes...
ANNA MARIA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Fans encouraged to wear Bolts Blue at massive 4th of July boat parade

We love you, Tampa Bay Lightning. You have done so much for this city, and continue to inspire residents both on and off the ice. You won TWO STRAIGHT STANLEY CUP FINALS, and you made it to a third in a tough series against a very good Colorado Avalanche team. In recognition of all the team has done. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor encouraged boaters, and residents to don their Bolts Blue at Boom by the Bay on Monday, July 4.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
City
Sunset, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Connecticut State
City
Saint Pete Beach, FL
Saint Pete Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
stpeterising.com

Local crystal shop Lily Rose Jewelry to open in downtown St. Pete this summer

Later this summer, a local family-owned company that designs and hand-makes crystal jewelry will open its first storefront in downtown St. Pete. Over the past few months, Lily Rose Jewelry Co has been building out the retail space at 209 1st Street North, just two blocks west of the entrance to the St. Pete Pier. The new shop will sell a wide variety of crystals as well as a selection of jewelry, such as necklaces, bracelets, and 108-bead malas.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Beaches#Beach House#Photography#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The White Sand Beach
Bay News 9

Beach cleaning robot rolls out in Pinellas

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Beachgoers in Pinellas County will be sharing the coast this summer with a new beach cleaning robot. ‘BeBot’ is a solar-powered remote control robot that’s roughly the size of a golf cart. Its job is to comb the beach and sift through sand,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Proposed Sponge Docks hotel evolving on heritage issue

TARPON SPRINGS — “Not yet Greek enough.”. That was essentially the general consensus among Tarpon Springs Planning and Zoning Board members in their decision whether to grant conditional approval to build a hotel in the Sponge Docks area. Consequently, the board voted 5-0 to pass a resolution June...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationships
businessobserverfl.com

Dog bar in Sarasota's Rosemary District to open in October

Key takeaway: After a year of searching for the right location, Mindy Kauffman and Bobby Boivin purchased a property in Downtown Sarasota for $1.35 million to be the future location of Boo's Ice House and Dog Bar. Core challenge: Sifting through zoning to accommodate an indoor/outdoor dog bar. What's next:...
SARASOTA, FL
WESH

Brightline no longer plans stop at Disney Springs

By next year, Brightline trains will carry passengers from South Florida to Orlando International Airport. The next phase is to extend its service west from Orlando International Airport to Tampa. There's been much debate over the route Brightline should take and Tuesday, the company confirmed a stop at Disney is...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Disney pulls out of Sunrail/Brightline expansion following route change

The Walt Disney Company has pulled out of its plans to facilitate the extension of a SunRail/Brightline train line from Orlando International Airport to Tampa. Disney joined in the ambitious rail project at a time that the route plan included a possible stop at Disney Springs, with the rail line crossing Walt Disney World Resort property. That Disney Springs stop and routing has been removed from the most-recent plans for the project.
ORLANDO, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Ice, ice, baby

Criminal mischief: A beachgoer called police to report ice damage to his vehicle, which was parked on the beach, allegedly caused by two children throwing frozen cubes off a hotel balcony. The vehicle had been parked on the street next to the hotel. The children’s parents told the officer they were watching their balcony while eating on the ground floor and saw no such activity taking place. The officer noted two chips on a window, one old and one new. A couple from the room next door said they witnessed two male children running back and forth from the balcony and throwing ice. They reported a passing Jeep was hit with ice, but left the area, as well as a couple walking on the sidewalk. While the officer could not prove how the parked vehicle was damaged, the parents, while still denying liability, agreed to pay for repairs.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy