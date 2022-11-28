ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Retinol Cream That 'Works Miracles' On Dark Spots Is Just $23 During National Retinol Day

By Brittany Leitner and Maya Gandara
 3 days ago

The last time I went to a dermatologist, she took one look at the blackheads on my nose and said, “are you using retinol here?” When I said I wasn’t, she promptly replied, “well that needs to change.” I used to think absolutely nothing could minimize my pores, but hey, who am I to question a doctor?

I just started applying retinol cream religiously, so I’ll keep you posted on the results, but for now, there are tons of reviews on Amazon singing the praises of this $23 retinol cream that shoppers say “works miracles” on a variety of concerns. They’ve noticed shrinking pores, diminished dark spots and acne scars and an overall improvement on the skin’s appearance and tone. The fact that it’s on sale for less than the cost of lunch during Amazon’s Cyber Monday doesn’t hurt, either. As always, if there’s a product on the market that people are actually excited to rave about, you better believe I’m going to pay attention.

The LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream is made up of a high-potency blend of retinol, of course, and also hyaluronic acid, organic green tea, shea butter and jojoba oil. Because retinol can be harsh and drying on the skin’s surface, the added moisturizing ingredients help to condition the skin and prevent any visible signs of redness or peeling. And shoppers have definitely taken note that the blend works to keep typically enflamed skin tame: “I LOVE this product,” wrote one reviewer, adding that, “it is so luxurious, never causes burning, peeling or redness.” Okay, sign me up.

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face



LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face $22.99

Buy Now

Another reviewer actually wrote that despite this retinol cream only being $23, it “beats their $75 serum.” The reviewer, who calls herself a “picky retinol user” said, “this product changed the playing field. With one use, I could tell this was different.”

This product only contains natural ingredients and is free of parabens, gluten, sulfates, and phthalates. It’s also 100 percent vegan and made in the U.S. Plus, because you get 1.7 ounces of product for $23, shoppers love that you can liberally apply it to the entire face and even the neck twice a day without having to be stingy due to high costs. Applying the product twice a day and extending it to your neck is a great way to see results faster.

Shoppers love that although the cream feels thick once it comes out of the dispenser, it goes on lightweight and doesn’t weigh down the skin or feel heavy under makeup. “It’s a thick cream, but very lightweight when it’s on and I haven’t been dry or irritated,” wrote one reviewer.

If you’ve been looking for an easy and affordable way to get into a retinol routine, this is a great place to start. You can even choose from a few different size options , depending on how much product you want to have on-hand. Pick one up today during National Retinol Day while it’s on sale.

