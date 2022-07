Kane Brown is a big fan of NASCAR, but this weekend a whole bunch of NASCAR fans became even bigger fans of Kane Brown. The five-time American Music Award winner served as the Grand Marshal of the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Nashville Superspeedway this weekend. His first stop at the track was not to cheer on Chase Elliott or Bubba Wallace or even to scope out the snack bar offerings. Instead, he went straight to visit with a group of children from Nashville-area Boys & Girls Clubs.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO