Farmington, N.M. – The Farmington Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found on the west side of the city. On June 13, 2022, around 8:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man in the water near the 2900 block of La Habra Street. Officers found the body of a deceased man near a bypass bridge along a canal. Detectives are investigating the death, and the man’s identity won’t be released until next of kin can be notified.

FARMINGTON, NM ・ 16 DAYS AGO