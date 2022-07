STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Marsha G. Campbell, age 71, of Star Lake, passed away on June 27, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital. Marsha was born on May 17, 1951 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Victor and Muriel (Kirnan) Pomerville. She graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School in 1970 and began working in the Snack Bar at the Newton Falls Paper Mill a few years later; she reveled in learning and expanded her skills to Billing, Exporting, and finished her career there after 23 ½ years as Database Administrator.

STAR LAKE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO