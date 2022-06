Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are unique blockchain-based strings of code that are used to represent both digital and physical assets. NFTs are currently popular for digital art collections and blockchain games but there are deeper applications for this technology. Technology is starting to find new and novel applications in the real world. The crypto market, in general, has taken a downturn but NFTs seem to be holding up amidst the volatility, with new use-cases popping up.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO