The cost of building affordable housing in Sonoma County is getting less and less affordable. Building a single affordable apartment unit can now cost a record of more than $700-thousand. Efren Carrillo is the vice president of residential development for Burbank Housing, the largest affordable housing developer in Sonoma County. He tells the Press Democrat costs are rising because land and construction materials are getting pricier. Carillo expects cost-per-unit figures to rise even more.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO