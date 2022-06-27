Joe Morgan – 71 – Union City

Union City, Tenn.–Make plans to visit Discovery Park of America on July 2, 2022 and interact with living historians, such as James Madison, Samuel Adams, Betsy Ross, John Stowe and Joseph Plumb Martin. Learn to play an informal game of cricket with American cricket player and historian, Tom Melville. Plus, participate in the “Ringing of the Bell” ceremony with the reading of the Declaration of Independence. After the special program, enjoy colonial games and activities throughout the park.

