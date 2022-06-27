ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, TN

Joe Morgan – 71 – Union City

By Charles Choate
thunderboltradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services will be held for Joe Morgan, age...

www.thunderboltradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
thunderboltradio.com

Bernice Roach Stunson – 96 – Formerly of South Fulton

Funeral services will be held for Bernice Roach Stunson, age 96, of Carmel, Indiana and formerly of South Fulton. Services will take place at 12:30 on Sunday, July 3rd of 2022, at Rawls Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Obion County Memorial Gardens.
CARMEL, IN
thunderboltradio.com

Dominque Donyee Harris – 33 – Fulton

Funeral services will be held for Dominque Donyee Harris, age 33, of Fulton. Services will take place at noon on Saturday, July 2nd of 2022, at Brooks Chapel Kingdom Harvest Church. Burial will follow in Greenlea Cemetery.
FULTON, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Billy Ray Hoskins, 85, Gleason

Graveside services for Billy Ray Hoskins, age 85, of Gleason, will be Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11:00 in the Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason. Williams Funeral Home of Gleason in charge of arrangements.
GLEASON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Janice Bell Hamlin, 84, Sharon

Funeral services for Janice Bell Hamlin, age 84, of Sharon, will be Friday, July 1, 2022 at 1:00 at Sharon First Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 1, 2022 from 11:00 until service time at the church. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden...
SHARON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union City, TN
Obituaries
City
Union City, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
radionwtn.com

Carroll County 1,000-Acre Lake To Have New Owner, New Name

Huntingdon, Tenn.–The Carroll County 1,000-Acre Lake will have both a new owner and a new name as of July 1. The lake is being purchased by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) for $11 M from the Carroll County Watershed Authority. The lake’s new name will be Lake Halford....
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Carroll County Fourth Of July Activities

Eastview Baptist Church in Huntingdon will have fireworks at the Carroll County fair grounds. The fireworks will begin at dark. Hollow Rock Fire Department will host fireworks at the Hollow Rock-Bruceton practice football field. Fest ivies will begin at 6:00 pm and fireworks will follow. July 4th. McKenzie will begin...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

NW Tennessee Economic Development Council Appoints New Director

Dresden, Tenn.–The Board of Directors of Northwest TN Economic Development Council has recently appointed Mrs. Cheryl Oglesby-Townes as the Executive Director of Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council located in Dresden. She replaces Don Ridgeway of Paris, who recently retired. Oglesby-Townes’ appointment to the position of Executive Director is a...
DRESDEN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Dispatched to Shooting on North Morgan Street

Union City police were dispatched to shots being fired on North Morgan Street. Reports said officers arrived to recover eleven rounds of ammunition from the 400 block to the 700 block of North Morgan. The caller advised police the shooting occurred between a Chrysler 300, and a green motorcycle, occupied...
UNION CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Morgan
KFVS12

Heartland company to invest millions in new Paducah location

A group donated upcycled laptops to the Cairo Fine Arts Center. A look at healthy eating on a budget. Person of interest in custody in connection with deadly Williamson Co. shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A person of interest is in custody in connection with a deadly Williamson County...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Earthquakes Recorded in Lake County and Obion County

Earthquakes in both Lake and Obion County were recorded this week. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported a 2.0 tremor occurred on Tuesday afternoon around 6:00 in Lake County. The earthquake was centered just south of the Tennessee-Kentucky State Line near Kentucky Bend. On Wednesday afternoon around 1:30...
OBION COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Authorities respond to morning fire on Lone Oak Road

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a vehicle fire at 2920 Lone Oak Road. Officials say the fire has been extinguished and nothing appears suspicious. Emergency personnel are still on scene and caution is advised for anyone traveling on Lone Oak Road. Earlier reports indicated the fire...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Discovery Park Independence Day Activities Set

Union City, Tenn.–Make plans to visit Discovery Park of America on July 2, 2022 and interact with living historians, such as James Madison, Samuel Adams, Betsy Ross, John Stowe and Joseph Plumb Martin. Learn to play an informal game of cricket with American cricket player and historian, Tom Melville. Plus, participate in the “Ringing of the Bell” ceremony with the reading of the Declaration of Independence. After the special program, enjoy colonial games and activities throughout the park.
UNION CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Ranson Funeral Home
actionnews5.com

Dyersburg shooting sends 2 teens to the hospital

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg police are investigating a shooting after gunfire struck two teens on Tuesday. Police responded to Curry Street around 9:30 p.m. where they received reports of shots fired in the area. People on the scene reportedly told officers two 17-year-olds were struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
DYERSBURG, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Local Sports: Friday, July 1

The Fulton Railroaders defeated the Owensboro RiverDawgs last night, 20-3. The Railroaders improve to 12-2, and will travel to play the Paducah Chiefs tomorrow night at 7:00.
OWENSBORO, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Called to Investigate Stolen Jeep

A Dyer man reported his Jeep being stolen in Union City. Police reports said 30 year old Curtis Micheal Pereira told officers his 2005 Jeep Wrangler was taken from the rear Kohler parking lot. Pereira said he parked his vehicle at 6:30, and came outside at 7:00 to get his...
UNION CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
thunderboltradio.com

Hickman-Fulton County Riverport Receives Grant Funds

Grant funds for dredging and improvements will be coming to the Hickman-Fulton County Riverport Authority. The local riverport was named as one of four recipients of $500,000 dollars, to fund infrastructure improvements and equipment upgrades. The Hickman port was awarded $50,000 dollars for stabilization and safety repairs for three aging...
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police seek help finding a man wanted in several counties

Paducah Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted in several counties. Police said 32-year-old Andrew P. Lowery is accused of using a stolen check to purchase a motorcycle from a local business earlier this month. The check, and several other checks, were reported stolen by a Livingston County resident. Lowery also has outstanding warrants in McCracken, Livingston and Carlisle counties.
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Charges Issued for Troy Man Following Theft at Union City Wal-Mart

Union City police have issued charges against a Troy man, who was observed taking items from the Union City Wal-Mart store. Reports said the Loss Prevention Officer informed officers that 38 year old Shawn Keith Cooper was taking items from the package and placing them in his pants. The police...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Home, Contents Total Loss After Fire

Paris, Tenn.– A Paris home was destroyed by fire Wednesday along with a bass fishing boat and pickup truck. There were no injuries; the residents were not at home at the time of the fire. Paris Firefighters were called to 301 Greenwood Dr. at 11:45 a.m. and as they...
PARIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy