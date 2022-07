Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kelsea Ballerini snapped an Instagram photo of her outfit of the day featuring some pointed pumps on Friday. The singer took a quick picture of her ensemble from above, choosing a chic and whimsical angle for the photo. Ballerini stood outside, holding the phone above her head so she could get her shoes in the frame. The star slapped a grainy filter over the photo and called it a day. Ballerini traded her usual...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO