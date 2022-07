Fireworks and Laser Shows will be lighting up the holiday weekend skies across the San Fernando Valley. The City of San Fernando will host a “Red, White and Lights” laser light show on Saturday, July 2, at the downtown San Fernando Mall, starting at 6:30 p.m. Besides food vendors and arts-and-crafts vendors, live music will be provided by Tina Michelle and the Rhinestone Cowboys along with line dancing demonstrations. Other family activities include carnival games and slot car racing. The laser light show begins at 9 p.m.

SAN FERNANDO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO