Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Nat Geo is expanding the Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted franchise with spinoff series Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown. The new three-part series, which also will feature Ramsay’s daughter Tilly, will premiere at 8 pm on Monday, July 25. It will be followed by previously announced four-part series World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason at 10 pm, making for an all-culinary night. In Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown, Gordon faces off against UK star chefs Paul Ainsworth and Matt Waldron, who got their starts in Ramsay kitchens before opening their own restaurants. With Paul and Matt...

TV SERIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO