Nathan J. “Shorty” Fetterman

Mount Pleasant Varsity Softball dropped both games of a doubleheader Thursday night on the road against Fairfield. The Panthers lost Game 1 by a score of 10-2. Ty Alter was given the loss on the mound. Jayden Housh went 2 for 3 at the plate. Savana Walls, Emma Starr, and Addison Clark all went 1 for 3. The Panthers were defeated in Game 2 by a score of 14-2. Ella McNamee was given the loss on the mound. Savana Walls went 2 for 2 with a double. Ella McNamee and Jersey Beachy both went 1 for 2 at the plate. MP Softball has a pair of games on Saturday during the Rick Doran Classic. The first game will be against Davenport Central at 10:45 AM with the second game against West Liberty starting at 2:15 PM. Both games will take place at Iowa City West High School.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO