Mount Pleasant, IA

Nathan J. “Shorty” Fetterman

By Theresa Rose
 4 days ago

Nathan J. “Shorty” Fetterman, 88 of Salem passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by...

Daily Jail Count

In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Sports, July 1st

Mount Pleasant Varsity Softball dropped both games of a doubleheader Thursday night on the road against Fairfield. The Panthers lost Game 1 by a score of 10-2. Ty Alter was given the loss on the mound. Jayden Housh went 2 for 3 at the plate. Savana Walls, Emma Starr, and Addison Clark all went 1 for 3. The Panthers were defeated in Game 2 by a score of 14-2. Ella McNamee was given the loss on the mound. Savana Walls went 2 for 2 with a double. Ella McNamee and Jersey Beachy both went 1 for 2 at the plate. MP Softball has a pair of games on Saturday during the Rick Doran Classic. The first game will be against Davenport Central at 10:45 AM with the second game against West Liberty starting at 2:15 PM. Both games will take place at Iowa City West High School.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
4 Safety Tips to Enjoy Fireworks

As much as we love fireworks, drifting smoke can cause breathing problems for some and drought conditions may pose additional risks this year. Dry conditions and the threat of fires may cause some towns, especially in northwest Iowa, to take extra precautions with their fireworks displays. Whether attending a display or celebrating in your backyard, keep these four safety tips in mind.
IOWA STATE

