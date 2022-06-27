The Best Laundry Baskets on Wheels of 2022

It’s not often that we run across an expensive appliance that actually justifies its cost, but the Medify Air MA-50 air purifier (available at Amazon for $324.99) manages to thread that needle. This well-designed air purifier has a much better build quality than its peers and one of the highest particle filtration rates we’ve seen in our tests. While it only had middling results when it came to volatile organic compounds (VOCs), it seemed to disperse aerosols very quickly—exactly the quality you’d want if you’re trying to quarantine someone in your home who has Covid. While the MA-50 doesn’t have all of the smart features or accessibility as other purifiers in this price range, what it does have is a lifetime warranty as long as you keep up with filter changes. If you’re more concerned about dispersing VOCs, we recommend checking out the Winix 5500-2, our highest-rated air purifier.

