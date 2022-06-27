The Best Laundry Baskets on Wheels of 2022

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. A few weeks ago, I threw a bridal shower for one of my closest friends at her home. It was while decorating, opening packages, and twisting off caps that I began to realize the strength in my hands seemed to have declined since the coronavirus pandemic invaded our lives. I have a disability that causes the muscles in my hands to be significantly weaker than able-bodied individuals. My disability progressively worsens with age, and, as someone quickly approaching 30, I knew I needed a challenging, yet easy-to-use, exercise tool to strengthen my hands. With that goal in mind, I purchased the Hand Extension Grip Exerciser created by Anwan.
