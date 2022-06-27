Announcement: Special Commissioner Meeting Canceled; Regular Meeting at Normal Location

Travelers using Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SeaTac) can avoid long lines when going through TSA security by using its new program, the SEA Spot Saver. “Even in the middle of the pandemic, our Airport Director Lance Liddell has been really emphasizing trying to find ways to use tech more throughout the airport,” said Perry Cooper, spokesperson for SeaTac Airport. “We had two contractors that piloted this during the summer last year, finally came up with one that is now doing it full time. And it’s a great way to reserve your spot basically in what we call a virtual queue in the general TSA checkpoint line.”

